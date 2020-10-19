NBA News Update: Plot of LeBron James' Space Jam 2 movie leaked, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart on life in the bubble and recovery from COVID-19

After brilliant planning and execution, the NBA season was completed successfully in the Orlando bubble. The bubble saw players actively participating in the promotion of social justice while playing basketball. In the latest edition of the NBA new update, we will take a look at Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart's opinion on the subject, which he shared through an article on The Players' Tribune.

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart writes a heartwarming article highlighting social injustice issues

Boston Celtics' combo guard Marcus Smart is known for his tough demeanor and ability to make hustle plays. He has been a mainstay of the Boston Celtics' defense since his NBA debut and continues to influence play on both ends of the court.

In his latest article for The Players' Tribune, the Boston Celtics star highlighted how the Black Lives Matter movement affected him. He wrote:

“It was like, Here we are out here standing up for our rights, and at the same time there’s a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic out here killing Black and brown people at higher rates than everyone else.”

Smart also explained how he felt about the bubble, as he was skeptical about it as the league approached a restart. He stated:

“I was totally ready for it to suck, I’m not gonna lie. But you know what? The bubble, it actually turned out to be … pretty damn great.”

Smart then continued, sharing his experience about how he dealt with coronavirus. The Boston Celtics guard contracted the virus in the month of March but recovered after a few days following self-isolation and medication. On that subject, Smart wrote:

“I felt fine, though, so I was completely confident that I would beat the virus. I wasn’t scared. I was ready for it. What I wasn’t ready for was … our doctor calling me up and telling me that I was the only damn person on the whole team who tested positive.”

The pandemic had forced the league to shut down for a couple of months after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive. Other NBA stars - like Brooklyn Nets' forward Kevin Durant - also tested positive, but the league thankfully didn't suffer any major casualty.

NBA News Update: The plot for LeBron James' new movie Space Jam leaks online

After winning his fourth NBA championship, superstar LeBron James will now turn his attention to the Space Jam movie. In the film, LeBron James will be seen following the path of the legendary Michael Jordan and giving fans an unforgettable visual treat. It was one of the reasons why LeBron James moved to the LA Lakers, and now the project is set to have King James' undivided attention.

However, according to various sources, despite the studio's best efforts, the story for Space Jam: A New Legacy has been leaked online. The team related to the movie will be disappointed, but the leaked script is set to create a lot of buzz amidst fans.

