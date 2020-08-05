NBA News Update: Rajon Rondo to arrive in Florida for rehab, players in the bubble in awe of Melo and Devin Booker's clutch performance

With some thrilling games and crazy buzzer-beaters, tonight's matches were at the center of attention in the NBA bubble, Disney World. With the Brooklyn Nets upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns holding out against the LA Clippers, tonight we saw several stars who struggled to receive respect rise to the occasion.

Rajon Rondo to rehab in Florida outside the bubble

LA Lakers' veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is set to travel to Florida to continue his rehab closer to the NBA bubble. Rondo had fractured his right thumb on July 12th during a practice and was expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

LA Lakers' coach Frank Vogel commented on Rondo's rehab plans saying:

"He's making his way to Florida tomorrow and will spend a certain period of time outside of the bubble before he's reintegrated inside of the bubble."

Rajon Rondo is expected to travel back to Orlando on Wednesday. He’ll be outside the bubble for a time before rejoining the Lakers. https://t.co/qVYK5kcLxM pic.twitter.com/uR1yMTNgmp — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) August 5, 2020

The Lakers would hope that Rondo will be able to return to the NBA bubble soon and prepare for the playoffs with the rest of the team.

Melo and Booker silence critics with stellar clutch performance

Carmelo Anthony in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

The term 'washed' had been used very often with Carmelo Anthony for the past few years after his departure from the New York Knicks. Playing for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, he has silenced all his critics averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

In tonight's game against the Rockets, he scored 15 points including a game-changing three late in the fourth quarter. Damian Lillard was all praises after tonight's performance saying:

"He's a great teammate and that's what we expect from. We put him in those positions because we expect him to make those shots."

Dame had nothing but high praise for Melo ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/c2oil8ICsc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 5, 2020

Devin Booker also had an amazing night with 35 points and 8 assists. He hit the game-winning jump shot over Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns their third straight win in the NBA bubble.

If you don’t know, now you do. pic.twitter.com/Lc3UPZJ1JS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 5, 2020

The Phoenix Suns have been excellent since the season's restart. They are now just 3 games away from the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

NBA players wish former President Obama on his birthday

NBA Champions Miami Heat at the White House in 2014

The 44th President of the USA, Barrack Obama celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday. Several NBA players took to social media to wish him. LeBron James posted this on his Twitter page

Happy Bday to my President and my friend @BarackObama!! Love 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/gqH37R7avE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2020

Two time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry also posted a picture on his Instagram account.

Many other NBA players such as Chris Paul also wished the former President on his birthday.

