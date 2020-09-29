NBA News Update: Rajon Rondo hoping league allows his brother to attend the Finals, LA Lakers owner credits Rob Pelinka for the team's success

With the LA Lakers set to take on the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals this week, players are expecting more family members and friends to be in attendance. However, there's still no confirmation on whether Rajon Rando's brother William Rondo will be allowed to attend the LA Lakers games. In this article, we'll have a look at Rondo's reaction to his brother's situation along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Rajon Rondo hoping to see his brother in the audience during the Finals

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Three

Willam Rondo was involved in a heated altercation with Russel Westbrook during the LA Lakers' second-round series against the Houston Rockets. Rondo was asked to leave the game immediately and has not been allowed to attend any games after that.

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc J Spears, Rajon Rondo hoped that his brother will be allowed to attend the NBA Finals. His brother has been Rajon Rondo's 'rock' in the bubble and has helped the player emotionally on and off the court. When asked about his brother, Rajon Rondo said:

"He better be there for the Finals."

NBA News Update: LA Lakers owner praises GM Rob Pelinka for the team's success

BIG3 - Championship

LA Lakers are just four wins away from winning the 2020 NBA championship. Speaking about their roster, LA Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss credited their GM Rob Pelinka for building such a versatile roster:

Advertisement

"It is a versatile team that can go big, can go small, and that doesn’t really show until you’re in the playoffs. We hadn’t been in the playoffs for so long. It was really hard to see what the vision was. But now that we’re in the playoffs, you can see how the versatility of the lineups (works). And that’s really a testament to our front office being led by Rob Pelinka."

The LA Lakers have displayed their adaptability by switching to a small-ball lineup against the Houtson Rockets with Anthony Davis and Markeiff Morris as their bigs. They switched back to a more traditional lineup against the Denver Nuggets with Dwight Howard as their starting center.

Throwing it back all the way to 2010, the last time the @Lakers were crowned NBA Champions!

Will the Purple & Gold bring home a record-equalling 17th title this year?

Catch all the #NBAFinals action LIVE on Sony Six, Sony LIV and NBA League Pass.#WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/MKotsDlSvj — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) September 29, 2020

Jeanie Buss took over as the president of the LA Lakers during the 2013-14 season. This is the first time the team has qualified for the playoffs under Buss and are now the favorites to win their first title since 2010.

Also read: Complete list of NBA coaching vacancies.