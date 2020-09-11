Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA News Update: Steve Nash talks about white privilege, Shaq dares him to show stolen MVP awards

Steve Nash
Steve Nash
Raunak J
ANALYST
Modified 11 Sep 2020, 10:15 IST
News
Advertisement

Steve Nash was a surprising inclusion in every NBA news update from a few days ago when the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had hired the former MVP as their head coach. Nash had no prior coaching experience so the decision led to a slew of arguments both against and in favor of the same.

One comment that struck a chord with many was that of Stephen A Smith who called the situation a case of white privilege. Steve Nash has now addressed the topic.

Nash made an appearance on tonight's Inside the NBA show and spoke to Ernie Johnson who inquired him about his hiring and how many considered that he got the opportunity because of his color. He started by agreeing that white privilege exists.

"First of all, white privilege is real and it is something that exists and I think as white people we have to accept that. We don't have to pay necessarily for the sins of our forefathers but we can change and we can be a part of change going forward so I think it's important to recognize that."
Steve Nash from his playing days
Steve Nash from his playing days

Steve Nash then spoke about how he became the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and credited that to his achievements as a player.

"First of all jumping the line and white privilege are two different issues. I think the white privilege argument isn't really contextual to this situation because of the career, the unique position I was in leading NBA teams for 18 years, the insight I gathered from being head of teams."

NBA News Update: Shaq asks Steve Nash to show MVP awards that he "stole"

Nash and Shaq
Nash and Shaq
Advertisement

You can always expect Shaquille O'Neal to come up with a tongue-in-cheek argument. While speaking to Steve Nash, Shaq had the following to say:

"If you're at your house can you show me one of those MVP trophies that you stole from me?"

It is nothing more than a light remark from Shaq but it must be pointed out that not every NBA fan was happy with the results of the 2004-05 MVP race. Steve Nash was awarded the trophy in 2005 despite Amar'e Stoudemire probably being the better player on the Phoenix Suns that year.

Shaquille O'Neal was considered the MVP favorite that year. It was his first season with the Miami Heat and he led the team to the top of the Eastern Conference while averaging 22.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Also read: NBA News Update - Damian Lillard announces global release of Kobe tribute song, Skip Bayless faces players' fury after insensitive comments

Published 11 Sep 2020, 09:40 IST
NBA Brooklyn Nets Steve Nash Shaquille O'Neal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी