NBA News Update: "The way we ended our season disappointed me" - LA Clippers owner backs 'best of the best' Ty Lue to turn things around

After brilliant planning and execution, the NBA season was completed successfully in the Orlando bubble. Teams are now working on acquiring trade targets and hiring the right coaches in their quest for the NBA title. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at what LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Tyronn Lue spoke about in their press conference today.

NBA News Update: LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduces Tyronn Lue as the new head coach

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

After a lengthy search, the LA Clippers have finally found their head coach - former assistant Tyronn Lue. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach was being courted by the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans as well, but ended up choosing the LA Clippers over them.

LA Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer held a conference to welcome Lue and was very appreciative of the former assistant. He started off by explaining the reason behind the hire -

"We had to get the best of the best. The best of the best is Ty Lue."

He was then asked what his expectations were for the LA Clippers last season, to which he replied -

"The way we ended our season, that really disappointed me. Probably fair to say my personality is all about winning and we didn't get the job done."

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a look at the LA Lakers roster and options available to the management ahead of a busy offseason

Tyronn Lue was then asked a question regarding Kawhi Leonard's load management, which is a topic that has been widely discussed in the league for the last few years. He responded by saying -

"It's something I'll have to talk to the medical staff and performance team."

Lue added that the most important thing to take care of is the players' health.

Leonard is known to have missed games due to load management due to his history with injuries, and it will be intriguing to see if the trend continues under Tyronn Lue.

Steve Ballmer says the Clippers will have to be really savvy about finding every way to improve the roster given the team's lack of first-round picks. "We really need to be on our game when it comes to our roster... we're gonna have to grind in every area of roster development." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

The hire doesn't come as a surprise, given that Tyronn Lue was expected to be in heavy demand in this offseason. The 43-year-old boasts of a resume few coaches can match in the NBA, as he won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 under extraordinary circumstances.

Ty Lue on Clippers' chemistry: "It is not moreso off the court and guys not liking each other." Lue says the team was never really together due to injuries and then players leaving bubble due to funerals. Says being healthy will go a long way next season. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 21, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Miami Heat for the 2020-21 season