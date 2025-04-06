NBA Offseason Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies star suggests Ja Morant needs change of scenery

According to an article on ESPN by Ramona Shelburne, Tim McMahon and Michael C. Wright, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had become discontent with Taylor Jenkins' system. The frustration was reportedly a contributing factor to the shocking firing of the coach on March 28, when the team had only nine games left on its schedule.

Ad

However, some think that Morant also needs to get out of Memphis. "Run it Back" co-hosts Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discussed this with Michelle Beadle on Thursday.

According to Williams, Morant would benefit from being traded to a different team because the culture in Memphis is affecting him. Parsons then agreed that Morant needs a change of scenery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What's disappointing is it's never been about basketball," Parsons said. "Yeah, (Morant's) numbers are a little bit down this year, but still, you wouldn't want your starting point guard putting up 23 and seven, but it's just beyond that with him.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Parsons then said that it seemed like Morant has grown unhappy, which has caused him to lash out.

"If I'm the Grizzlies, I do consider a serious look this summer to get off this dude," Parsons added. "That's not my franchise player. That's someone with blatant disregard to the situation at hand right now."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams are familiar with Memphis on differing levels. Williams never played for the Grizzlies in his 17-year career, but he is a native of Memphis, Tennessee.

Just like Ja Morant, Parsons also suited up for the Grizzlies, However, Parsons only played there for three seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19), while this is already Morant's sixth season in Memphis.

Also read: "He don't holster it' - Gilbert Arenas jokingly suggests wild fix for Ja Morant amid Grizzlies star's finger gun drama

Ad

Ja Morant was among the players who were thrown into the rumor mill this season

The 2025 trade deadline could go down as one of the biggest in history. Aside from the Luka Doncic trade, there were a number of interesting moves that shifted the NBA's landscape.

It was almost crazier because Ja Morant was reportedly on the trading block, although Rich Kleiman, the Grizzlies' general manager, said that the star point guard was never on the trading block.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other side of things, rumors continue to persist surrounding Morant's availability. Some people think that he is a star to watch out for this coming summer, but fans will have to just wait to see.

Once the 2025-26 season begins, Ja Morant will be coming into the third year of a five-year extension. Whether he'll start that season in a different uniform remains to be seen. However, it's hard to believe that Memphis will trade him if they got rid of a coach to appease his frustration with the offensive schemes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.