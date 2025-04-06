NBA Offseason Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies star suggests Ja Morant needs change of scenery

According to an article on ESPN by Ramona Shelburne, Tim McMahon and Michael C. Wright, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had become discontent with Taylor Jenkins' system. The frustration was reportedly a contributing factor to the shocking firing of the coach on March 28, when the team had only nine games left on its schedule.
However, some think that Morant also needs to get out of Memphis. "Run it Back" co-hosts Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discussed this with Michelle Beadle on Thursday.
According to Williams, Morant would benefit from being traded to a different team because the culture in Memphis is affecting him. Parsons then agreed that Morant needs a change of scenery.
"What's disappointing is it's never been about basketball," Parsons said. "Yeah, (Morant's) numbers are a little bit down this year, but still, you wouldn't want your starting point guard putting up 23 and seven, but it's just beyond that with him.
Parsons then said that it seemed like Morant has grown unhappy, which has caused him to lash out.
"If I'm the Grizzlies, I do consider a serious look this summer to get off this dude," Parsons added. "That's not my franchise player. That's someone with blatant disregard to the situation at hand right now."
Both Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams are familiar with Memphis on differing levels. Williams never played for the Grizzlies in his 17-year career, but he is a native of Memphis, Tennessee.
Just like Ja Morant, Parsons also suited up for the Grizzlies, However, Parsons only played there for three seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19), while this is already Morant's sixth season in Memphis.
Ja Morant was among the players who were thrown into the rumor mill this season
The 2025 trade deadline could go down as one of the biggest in history. Aside from the Luka Doncic trade, there were a number of interesting moves that shifted the NBA's landscape.
It was almost crazier because Ja Morant was reportedly on the trading block, although Rich Kleiman, the Grizzlies' general manager, said that the star point guard was never on the trading block.
On the other side of things, rumors continue to persist surrounding Morant's availability. Some people think that he is a star to watch out for this coming summer, but fans will have to just wait to see.
Once the 2025-26 season begins, Ja Morant will be coming into the third year of a five-year extension. Whether he'll start that season in a different uniform remains to be seen. However, it's hard to believe that Memphis will trade him if they got rid of a coach to appease his frustration with the offensive schemes.
