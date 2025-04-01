NBA Offseason Rumors: Paul George linked to Eastern Conference dark horse featuring 4x All-Star

The 2024-25 NBA season has been one to forget for Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers. After signing a four-year, $211,584,940 contract with the 76ers in the offseason, he has struggled both to play and to play well this season. The struggles have made him a potential trade target as the 76ers look to regroup after the season. Now, a certain dark horse in the Eastern Conference may have its eyes on George if he becomes available.

The Atlanta Hawks, who sit seventh in the East at 36-38, find themselves in the playoff hunt thanks to four-time All-Star Trae Young's phenomenal season despite what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. That's a complete 180 from the season the 76ers have had, as they were expected to compete for a championship.

The 76ers will now evaluate all their options this offseason, including moving on from George.

Atlanta could be interested in George, according to a Monday tweet from Basketbal Forever.

George is not solely to blame for the 76ers' down year, as fellow superstars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have also missed extended periods with injuries since the season began. However, when George played, he averaged 16.2 points per game.

This season will be his lowest scoring average since 2014-2015, when he missed all but the final six games of the season recovering from a broken leg and played 15 minutes per game at the end of the season to get some reps in.

All things considered, after the season George and the 76ers have had, it may be best for both to part ways and have a fresh start, and the Hawks may come calling if that ends up being the case.

"He is absolutely a first-ballot Hall of Famer" - Draymond Green says of Paul George despite negativity toward him

Paul George has had a difficult season in his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers. His struggles, as well as his prominent podcasting, have led to a lot of backlash from fans, as he is expected to have his lowest scoring average in a decade.

On his own podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green defended George when Green's co-host, Baron Davis, asked if George is a first ballot Hall of Famer.

"I'd say 1,000%. ... If you look at some of the people in the Hall of Fame, Paul George had better careers than them," Green said. "Paul George is absolutely a first-ballot Hall of Famer.... If you remove Paul George's name from his resume, which then forces you to remove your feelings about Paul George ... that's a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume."

There is no doubt that George has had a phenomenal career, and while he is getting older, he has not announced any plans to retire. Geroge is in the first year of a four-year deal signed in the offseason, and while he may not be a 76er next season, he will still be in the NBA on a team playing a significant role in them trying to win basketball games.

