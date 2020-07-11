NBA Orlando Update: Luka Doncic drains trick shot in practice, Troy Daniels becomes bubble guide

Most NBA teams hit the practice courts inside Disney World on Friday.

We had another look at the available amenities for the players inside the NBA bubble.

Luka Doncic still has a few tricks up his sleeve

The NBA bubble in Orlando is in full swing and all 22 teams have made it to Disney World. Players would be looking to get into shape through training sessions and scrimmage games before the season resumes on July 30.

Yesterday was the first day of practice for many NBA franchises and we saw lots of footage from the indoor courts across the three resorts at Disney World. However, one bit of trickery caught everyone's eye.

Luka Magic in the Magic Kingdom 🔮 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3VkfRIU98u — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 11, 2020

As can be seen in the video above, Luka Doncic manages to drill a bucket after hitting the roof of the practice court. The 21-year-old has had an MVP caliber season in only his sophomore year in the NBA. We'll surely be looking forward to more of Luka magic during the rest of the campaign.

NBA teams head to the practice courts

Jamal Murray during team practice [Image: NBA.com]

NBA franchises are starting to put things into gear and the first step towards that is improving strength and conditioning before the season restart. With that view, several teams took to the practice courts on Friday and we got a lot of footage to look at.

The New Orleans Pelicans had an intense session with the likes of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, and Zion Williamson all getting into the groove.

𝙘𝙪𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 pic.twitter.com/YD5fygjo7e — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 10, 2020

Paul George led the way in practice for the Los Angeles Clippers while Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis showcased his range. The Denver Nuggets were also seen going through some routines on Friday night in Orlando.

Troy Daniels shares video of the pool at Gran Destino

The Nuggets' Troy Daniels has become everyone's go-to guide for an inside view of the state of things at Disney World. He was the first to post snaps of the quarantine meal on Day 1 inside the NBA bubble that got the world talking.

This time, Daniels has shared a video highlighting the pool at the Gran Destino resort. What's hard to miss is the massive water slide.

A look poolside in the NBA bubble 👀



(via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/RIoN9RWced — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 11, 2020

Whatever we've seen of the three resorts at Disney World so far is indicative of the fact that NBA players will have access to several amenities during their stay.

Andre Roberson bonus for Oklahoma City Thunder

Andre Roberson is finally on his way back

It's been more than two years since Andre Roberson played his last game in the NBA. Roberson had a nasty fall in the 28 January 2018 game against the Detroit Pistons and was stretchered off the court. He's had several setbacks in his rehab from the knee injury but his efforts finally seem to have paid off.

Roberson took part in his first full team training and Billy Donovan mentioned to the media that he was impressed with his work. Roberson himself took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude at finally being able to be back on the practice court.

Blessings from above man! Always count them! Never take the smallest things for granted! Let alone anything! #allpraisethemosthigh 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 11, 2020

If Roberson can replicate his defensive prowess before his injury, he will be a massive presence for the Thunder on the court in Orlando.