NBA Orlando update: Luka Doncic's magic trick on the court, as Zion Williamson settles into the bubble

The Sacramento Kings are riding on the longest active NBA playoff drought of any team in the league, going on 13 straight years right now. They could use any and every opportunity they get to improve their franchise's status, given how many lottery picks they've wasted in the past decade.

"We came here to make the playoffs. That's our goal, that's our motivation."



Which is why the lifeline the NBA has thrown their way by means of the play-in tournament has their players buoyed at the opportunity. Bogdan Bogdanovic had no complaints with the accomodation provided to the team, and the guard was pleasantly surprised by the gifts provided to them.

According to him, the Kings kept in touch through the course of the lockdown period via Zoom. Bogie went on to reiterate the Kings' burning desire to get in the thick of the playoffs, and how each team member was in the right mental state to pursue this target. For Bogdanovic, the NBA playoffs in the bubble are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their talents in challenging circumstances.

The Kings are currently tied for 10th place in the NBA Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans with a record of 28-36. It's going to be a bloodbath, snagging that last playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Pelicans' schedule seems slightly kinder than that of the Kings, but that doesn't make their task any easier.

Former Lakers and current Pelicans Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram turned up for the Pelicans' media availability along with coach Alvin Gentry. Like the rest of the NBA players interviewed by the media so far, they were buoyed by the chance to work on their upper body strength.

Both Lonzo and Ingram look visibly stronger than they were at the time of the league shutdown. According to Lonzo, the Pelicans' first challenge is to get back in the scheme of things defensively. He says the team will use the upcoming 2-3 weeks to get their defensive rotations in place, in order to be ready to rumble during the seeding games.

Brandon Ingram, who was received tons of criticism for being unable to put on weight earlier on, said he worked out a lot in the gym every day during the shutdown. He said he's in better shape, strength-wise, than he's been ever before in his career, and that he's gained roughly 5 pounds. He also said that film study has been some of his primary focus during the time off.

