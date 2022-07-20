“You only move to California so your kids can go to Sierra Canyon” - John Salley says players have become smarter and more daring, cites LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as examples

Former Detroit Pistons player John Salley believes smarter and more daring players like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will emerge in the NBA. He considers their decision-making will continue to shape the future of the league.

James and Wade caused a seismic shift in basketball when they joined forces with the Miami Heat. With James nearing the end of his LA Lakers career and Wade retired, it is easy to forget how they shaped the league.

During a recent interview, Salley spoke about how modern players are changing the NBA. He began by pointing out how current superstars don't need a general manager to build their teams.

"We don't need to have a general manager see my talent and understand that I can go to this team. When I'm a free agent, you should pick what factory you want to work in. When you're a free agent, if they're all making the same product, basketball."

In the era of player mobility, several players have used the opportunity to build the teams they wanted to create. John Salley pointed out that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade made the team in Miami by deciding to join forces.

"Lebron was smartest to pick Miami right. You pick Miami: one you now a Florida resident, so there's no income tax. Two you got a new deal. Three you're playing with D-Wade. You wind up winning three championships. There's the smartest thing in the world to do, right?"

While LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did not win three championships in Miami, the point still stands. Going to Miami proved to be one of the best decisions of James's career, and it added to Wade's legacy.

Still, going to Miami was not the only move that John Salley pointed out.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade also made moves to help their children succeed.

Bronny James and Ziare Wade teamed up in California as their fathers did in Miami.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were not the only ones to team up as their sons joined forces at Sierra Canyon School. John Salley believes that the fathers decided to help their sons because they are smarter and more daring.

"You only move to California so your kids can go to Sierra Canyon. He sacrificed his money for his kids to play in a better place. D-Wade did the same. So these athletes now, which are smarter, more daring, more alert."

Sierra Canyon School has become one of the premier basketball prep schools due to the players' moves. John Salley believes that the decision is part of what is shaping the modern NBA.

"I don't care what older players don't like what I'm a say, that literally don't say talk to my agent. They go explain the situation and the agent is sitting there with them."

As players like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have more impact, their sons will also continue to grow.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Brandon Boston, Ziaire Wiliiams and Amari Bailey... SHEESHH Sierra Canyon FULL Squad played together for the first time tonight !!Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Brandon Boston, Ziaire Wiliiams and Amari Bailey... SHEESHH Sierra Canyon FULL Squad played together for the first time tonight !! 🔥🔥 Bronny James, Zaire Wade, Brandon Boston, Ziaire Wiliiams and Amari Bailey... SHEESHH https://t.co/ZFw0U0GoMX

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade proved their status as smarter and more daring, positioning their kids to do the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the position of General Manager ever end in the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far