NBA Playoff Games Today: OKC Thunder face Houston Rockets in an elimination match, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler up against each other in Round 2 | August 31st

The NBA playoff games today will feature some exciting encounters between rivals as the Houston Rockets go up against the OKC Thunder in an attempt to close out the first-round series. We will also see the Miami Heat attempt to take down title favorites, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Let us have a look at the NBA playoff games today.

NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know

The #NBAPlayoffs continue Monday with a TNT doubleheader starting at 6:30 PM ET!



Conf. Semis, Game 1: MIA/MIL

Round 1, Game 6: HOU/OKC pic.twitter.com/p4DF1h3TrY — NBA (@NBA) August 31, 2020

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat will look to usurp the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks

One of the most interesting NBA playoff games today is Game 1 of the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks series in the Eastern Conference. This game will be televised nationally on TNT at 6:30 PM E.T. Jimmy Butler and his men will attempt to upset the Bucks in this exciting encounter.

Got it done in 4.



Closing the book on Round 1. All focus on the Eastern Conference Semifinals. #UnitedInBlack #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/YYjRgowniA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 26, 2020

We expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to come out aggressive as the Bucks look to take an early lead in this series. Look out for Bam Adebayo's defense on Giannis and the Heat's shooting duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in this game.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Chris Paul and James Harden will battle once again today

In the marquee clash of the NBA playoff games today, the OKC Thunder fight to stay alive against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the first round. This game will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 9:00 PM E.T. Chris Paul will look to lead the Thunder into a Game 7 with a win tonight.

The Rockets seem favorites in this encounter with Russell Westbrook back in their lineup. They were dominant on both ends of the floor in Game 5 and will look to make short work of the young Thunder side.

Will the Thunder manage force a Game 7 against the resurgent Rockets? Or will James Harden and Russell Westbrook be too much for them to handle? Find out in the NBA playoff games today.

