NBA preseason 2023: LA Lakers predicted starting lineup against Suns (October 19)

The LA Lakers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night as they conclude their preseason schedule in preparation for the regular season. Fans are hoping to see the stars play as the regular season approaches. The Suns will also cap off their preseason schedule.

This will be the first time that both teams will see each other's updated roster. The Suns boast a Big Three with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Lakers, on the other hand, have an interesting roster full of capable players.

Los Angeles Lakers predicted starters D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Taurean Prince LeBron James Anthony Davis

This could be the same lineup that Darvin Ham and his coaching staff will opt to use. In their second game of the preseason, against the Brooklyn Nets, the team used the same lineup. Additionally, it's the last game of the preseason, which means the team could use the time to see how well this lineup could work.

Los Angeles is trying to capitalize on its playoff success, which had it reaching the Western Conference finals. Although the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets, it was still a great momentum kicker for the team.

This season, the front office prepared for their campaign well. The Lakers have signed significant players during the summer and re-signed those who contributed a lot from the previous season. One of the players who was re-signed to a contract extension was Reaves, who made the most of his time on the court last year.

In his second season, he finished fifth in scoring, averaging 13.0 points. Reaves also had 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to help the Purple and Gold last year. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also shot the ball exceptionally well, making 52.9% of his field goals, including 39.8% of his 3-pointers.

The LA Lakers' bench unit and inactive list

The Lakers' starting five will have plenty of help from their second unit. Here is the list of the team's bench players.

Los Angeles Lakers bench Colin Castleton Max Christie Alex Fudge Rui Hachimura Bryce Hamilton Jaxson Hayes D'Moi Hodge Jalen Hood-Schifino Maxwell Lewis Cam Reddish Jarred Vanderbilt Gabe Vincent Christian Wood

There's a handful of players on this list who won't make it to the team's final roster. Los Angeles will still screen the players and assess which ones will remain with the team.

Gabe Vincent is dealing with a back injury, but sources have pointed out that it isn't a major issue. On Wednesday, he participated in the team's practice session. Jarred Vanderbilt is also dealing with a day-to-day injury with his heel. According to recent updates on his injury, he'll be re-evaluated on Friday.

Tip-off against the Suns will be at 10 p.m. at the Acrisure Stadium in Palm Springs.

