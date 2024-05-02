NBA referee assignment: All officials for Game 6 of 2024 Playoffs revealed (May 2)

NBA referee assignment has been released by the league ahead of the two playoff games on Thursday. NBA playoffs will witness two games on May 2 for the first round. The New York Knicks will face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers for Game 6 of the first round.

Scott Foster has been assigned the crew chief job for the Knicks vs Sixers showdown, while Bill Kennedy will take the referee's job for the match. For the Bucks vs Pacers game, Tony Brothers has been assigned the crew chief job, while Courtney Kirkland will take the referee's job for the game.

Here is the full list of game officials for two of the Game 6 matchups between four teams.

Game Crew Chief Referee Umpire Alternate New York Knicks vs Philadelphian76ers Scott Foster Bill Kennedy Mark Lindsay (#29) JB DeRosa Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Tony Brothers Courtney Kirkland Justin Van Duyne (#64) Aaron Smith

Marat Kogut will take the seat at the Replay Center for both games.

The Knicks will face the Sixers for Game 6 of the opening round. While it will be a win or go home for the Sixers, the Knicks will look forward to knocking off the 76ers to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Bucks and the Pacers will also face each other for Game 6 of the opening round. Trailing by 2-3 in the series, the Bucks will look forward to even the series while the Pacers will look to advance in the next round.

NBA referee Tony Brothers to officiate Game 6 between Bucks and Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are set to face each other for Game 6 on Thursday. While it will be an elimination game for the Bucks, they are playing without their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard who has missed the last two games for the Bucks is also doubtful for Game 6.

With two teams playing against the high-stakes game, Tony Brothers has been assigned the crew chief assignment. He is one of the longest-serving NBA referees in the NBA and has officiated well over 180 playoff games in almost 30 years in the league, which also includes 16 NBA Finals games.

The game is set to be high in competition and Brothers is set to have a tough time on the court. However, there is no doubt that he is one of the most suited NBA referees for the high-stakes game.