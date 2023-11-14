After the first three weeks of the NBA season, the rookies have already shown what they can contribute for their respective teams and some are in the early going for the NBA ROY race.

There are a few obvious ones and a few surprises in the recent rankings and we explore who are the rookies that stood out from the 2023 NBA draft class.

The NBA ROY is a special award that a player has only one season and one chance to win it. With that, here are the frontrunners who could take home the NBA ROY award this 2023-24 NBA season.

5 players in the early lead for the NBA ROY award

#5 - Brandon Miller

Drafted at second overall behind Victor Wembanyama, it has been a roller coaster ride for Brandon Miller in his first nine games for the Charlotte Hornets. He has averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

However, Miller may be bumped out in the next rankings that we made as he is listed day-to-day after a sprained ankle while playing the New York Knicks.

#4 - Dereck Lively II

One of the tallest players in the 2023 NBA draft, Dereck Lively II enters the NBA ROY race after fitting well for the Dallas Mavericks and he should secure the starting center spot soon.

In the nine games that he played so far, he averages 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. His value also popped out as the Mavs lost their game against the Raptors while he was nursing an injury.

#3 - Ausar Thompson

Falling to draft fifth in the 2023 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons struck gold by getting Ausar Thompson. He has been averaging a double-double of 11.2 points and 10.5 rebounds while also contributing 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals a night.

The offense will come for this Thompson twin and he is clearly the third-best player in this NBA draft class.

#2 - Chet Holmgren

One of the reasons why the OKC Thunder has been playing well and becoming a legitimate playoff contender is because of Chet Holmgren. He has been averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

His defense has been tremendous as he made at least four blocks a game four times in the past 10 matches.

#1 - Victor Webmanyama

No surprise here and he should occupy this spot unless a major injury happens. In ten games with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has been contributing 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

With the way he improves every game, the trajectory of his statistics should improve in time.