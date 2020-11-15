NBA Rumors: Acquiring Carmelo Anthony still very much a part of New York Knicks offseason plans, Danny Green could join him in the Big Apple

The New York Knicks have been surrounded by multiple NBA rumors this offseason mostly due to the fact that they have massive cap space. After decades of dissapointment, the franchise is looking to turn things around with a new coaching staff led by Tom Thibodeau. With room to acquire huge contracts, Knicks will be looking to lure some star free-agents, which can help their playoff push in the Eastern conference.

Knicks Fans Are Ready To Be Hurt Like It's 2012 All Over Again: We Have Our Official 2020 Chris Paul And Melo To New York Rumors https://t.co/Bt5pxTBNfB pic.twitter.com/khJhF0hMzW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2020

According to Ian Begley, the New York Knicks were planning to sign Carmelo Anthony last year had they signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. As per NBA rumors this offseason, the possibility of Carmelo returning to the Big Apple increases significantly with a potential arrival of Chris Paul.

However, regardless of the Chris Paul trade, the organisation still believes in Carmelo Anthony as a free agent prospect. The fact that Carmelo's former agent Leon Rose is the current President of New York Knicks only impacts this situation in a positive manner.

Knicks Rumors, Carmelo Anthony can return to NY but only under certain conditions https://t.co/eHjzd50Yww — nyknicksnews (@nyknicksnews3) November 14, 2020

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks keeping an eye on multiple free-agents

Christian Wood

One of the players, many believe that New York Knicks can consider is Christian Wood as a top free-agent target. The organisation has also been linked to Fred VanVleet this offseason and as per the NBA rumors have a very good chance of landing him. Another player with high interest in the Knicks front office is sharpshooter Joe Harris. As per SNY sources, NBA's most valuable franchise was ready to trade for Harris prior to the deadline in the 2019-20 season.

The New York Knicks could steal Joe Harris from the Nets https://t.co/VUWiZNCIhP — nyknicksnews (@nyknicksnews3) May 17, 2020

A big factor in the New York Knicks' offseason would be the decisions surrounding their trade assets, namely Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington, and Reggie Bullock. As per sources, The Knicks have considered scenarios where they pick up the option for Payton and retain Bullock.

Advertisement

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers could lose both Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green

Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green

The reigning champions, LA Lakers are looking to strengthen their roster for the next season in hopes of completing a repeat. As per NBA rumors this offseason, the organisation is looking at Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green as potential trade assets.

New York Knicks fans should keep an eye on Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green as per the latest NBA rumors. Ever since the LA Lakers won the champions, the duo has been mentioned in multiple trade scenarios. According to sources, there isn’t a consensus among decision-makers in the LA Lakers organization about signing Kyle Kuzma to a contract extension. While Ian Begley also talked about Danny Green in his latest piece,

"Something to keep an eye on: per sources, the Lakers will discuss Danny Green trades with teams that have interest. It’s unclear if the Knicks would consider taking on Green’s deal, but they would have the cap space to absorb it f they decline the options they have on some of their veteran players. "

Advertisement

Among the latest NBA rumors, the one that shook the basketball world was regarding Russell Westbrook desire to leave Houston Rockets. Ever since that report came out, New York Knicks have been touted as one of the leading candidates to acquire the former league MVP.

The New York Knicks' offseason is going to be a very interesting one, after routinely missing out on the playoffs, the decisions the new front office makes in the next few days could impact the Eastern conference in a major way.

ALSO READ: A case for and against Miami Heat's attempts to bring in Wesley Matthews