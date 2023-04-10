NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks front office set to explore trades involving Trae Young

Two years ago, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed like they were on their way to being a real threat in the Eastern Conference. Since making the conference finals back in 2021, they have been a middle-of-the-pack team at best.

Young continues to be a high-volume guard on the offensive end, but it isn't moving the needle for Atlanta. They were knocked out in the first round against the Miami Heat last year and now find themselves in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks continue to make changes, but nothing seems to be working. They traded for Dejounte Murray in the offseason, but it didn't have the impact they thought it would. Next came a coaching change mid-season as the Hawks hired former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

With the Hawks appearing to be stuck, a major change could come this summer. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently reported that the front office has been given the okay to explore trade packages for their All-Star point guard:

"With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young."

Would any team be willing to take a chance on Trae Young?

At 24 years old, Trae Young is still a few years away from reaching his prime. That being said, would there be a team this summer who would be willing to roll the dice on him?

There is no denying that Young can put up big numbers. In 73 games this season, he averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists. However, there are weaknesses in his game that have been easily exposed.

While Young is a phenomenal offensive talent, he is a huge liability on the other side of the floor. Standing at 6-foot-1, he can be easily targeted by opposing offenses. This can be extremely problematic, especially in the postseason.

Another thing that needs to be considered is his salary. Right now, Young is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million deal. From next year on, he will make over $40 million in each year of the deal. Seeing that he is a one-way star, that is a steep price to pay for any team looking to trade for him.

Between his price tag and apparent locker room issues, the Atlanta Hawks might have a tough time convincing any NBA team to take on Young in a trade.

