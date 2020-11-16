NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets on the verge of acquiring Bruce Brown from Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks leading the line to sign Rajon Rondo

The Brooklyn Nets organisation is the epitome of good front office decisions. The team, for the past 5 years, have either not made the NBA Playoffs or have lost in the first round. But in the summer of 2019, things took a dramatic turn for the franchise. The Nets signed two bonafide superstars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and one year on are still looking to acquire more pieces to give their dynamic duo the best chance of winning the title. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Steve Nash coached team is on the verge of signing Detroit Pistons guard, Bruce Brown Jr.

NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown Jr. heading to Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

After dropping a major 'Woj Bomb' yesterday on the NBA, Adrian Wojnarowski wasn't done with sources from inside the Brooklyn Nets. The leading NBA insider reported this morning that Bruce Brown of the Detroit Pistons will be heading towards New York to join KD-Kyrie, while Dzanan Musa and a 2020-21 second round pick goes the other way.

The Detroit Pistons are trading G Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for F Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Not surprisingly minutes after Wojnarowski announced the potential trade, several other journalists covering the basketball jumped in with their opinion. Give his ability to lock down opposition guards plus recent improvements in scoring makes this a brilliant acquisition for the Brooklyn Nets.

Like this trade a lot for the Nets. Brown should crack their rotation. Defends like hell, made real strides on offense last year -- both as shooter and secondary playmaker. Long way to go on that end, but trajectory is positive. https://t.co/wI6aJK5peL — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 16, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets have an abundance of scorers. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are probably two of the most skilled players in the game and along with Caris LeVert and Joe Harris, the team looks loaded on the offensive end.

However, in order to compete for a championship, the defensive ability of a team comes into question and the addition of Bruce Brown definitely helps the Brooklyn Nets' in that aspect.

Like this move for Brooklyn. The Nets have plenty of scorers, Brown will provide defensive intensity and toughness https://t.co/54J6PiNmnM — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 16, 2020

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons are fully committed to rebuilding their roster. The arrival of Dzanan Musa will allow the Pistons to have massive cap space going forward, which is only going to help their rebuild process.

After the Brown/Musa swap, I now project the Pistons to have $29.7M in cap space. Detroit took on $338,939 in salary.



I project the Nets to drop to $7.3M over the tax. This will lower if Brooklyn declines their team option for Garrett Temple. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 16, 2020

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers expect Rajon Rondo to be on the move, Atlanta Hawks appears to be the next destination

Rajon Rondo

Point guard, Rajon Rondo was crucial for the LA Lakers in their 2020 title run. The veteran guard came off the bench and provided for exceptional playmaking. It wasn't a surprise to see multiple teams being linked with the former Boston Celtics player especially after what he did in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Sorry to interrupt the NFL Sunday but I’m hearing the Lakers are pretty convinced Rondo is gone.



Atlanta is the most likely destination with the Hawks hoping he can be a valuable veteran to help Trae Young’s development. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 15, 2020

Rajon Rondo is at the tail end of his career. At 34 years old and having won two NBA championships, he could choose to help develop a young player's game, while helping the rebuilding team in its offensive rotations and playmaking. At this moments, as reported by Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright, Atlanta Hawks appear to be the perfect landing spot for Rondo.

The 2-time NBA Champion will not only be able to provide advice that will helpTrae Young's development as a point guard but he will also enjoy a bigger paycheck in the twilight years of his career than what he was getting with the LA Lakers.

ALSO READ: 'It could be a beautiful disaster,' Bill Simmons joins other pundits in voicing his concern about Brooklyn Nets' interest in James Harden