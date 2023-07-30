NBA Rumors: Clint Capela on Mavericks’ radar ahead of potential Hawks exit 

Amid recent news, Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela could be on the move. The veteran big man is the latest player to see his name pop up in trade rumors.

While on "The Saturday Stein Line," NBA insider Marc Stein detailed the latest rumblings on Clint Capela. He reported that the Dallas Mavericks are still very interested in acquiring him before the start of the regular season:

“The Mavericks don’t want to be done. Maybe they are done with this roster because further moves are not available to them. They would love if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point.”

Dating back to the this season's trade deadline, Dallas had its sights on Capela. The 29-year-old is coming off a season with the Atlanta Hawks where he averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds.

Capela is under contract for the next two seasons at just over $20 million a year.

Does Clint Capela make sense for the Dallas Mavericks?

Throughout his career, Clint Capela has proven to be the ideal center for skilled playmaking guards. He worked well with James Harden on the Houston Rockets, and now with Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks. As a physical center who can be a lob threat in the pick-and-roll, he'd be a great complement to Luka Doncic.

The biggest area of impact Capela would have for the Mavericks is rebounding. This season, Dallas was dead last in the NBA in rebounds per game at 38.8. Bringing in a former rebounding champion would be an instant upgrade to its frontcourt.

While the Mavericks might see Capela as a valuable addition, his contract could be an issue. The team is already strapped with their two All-Stars making max money. Paying over $20 a year to a rim-running center might not be the best use of its resources.

At this point, the Mavs might be better off sticking with what they have. They just drafted a defensive-minded big in Dereck Lively, and acquired Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings.

After missing the playoffs this season, the Mavericks are looking to get back on track in 2024. They were able to retain Kyrie Irving in free agency, giving them a full year of the duo this time around. Frontcourt depth is clearly a weak spot on their roster, but there might be more cost effective options than Capela out there.

