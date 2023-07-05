NBA Rumors: Heat pondering over Landry Shamet to push Damian Lillard multiteam trade

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring Landry Shamet as part of a three-team deal centered around Damian Lillard. So far, it has continued to sound as though negotiations have somewhat stalled between Miami and Portland, with both teams agreeing a third is needed.

As the two sides work to facilitate a deal, more and more reports have continued to surface indicating that Portland won't be swayed by Lillard's wishes. Should another team put forth the best package for Lillard, Portland seems poised to accept the deal, despite what the longtime franchise staple wants.

This week, as negotiations are ongoing, Greg Sylvander of 5 Reasons Sports has reported that the Heat are also interested in Landry Shamet. Shamet, who was with the Phoenix Suns last season, landed in Washington as part of the Bradley Beal trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sylvander wrote:

“As this complicated multi-team trade is being worked on to land Lillard in Miami, a player who Miami has expressed interest in, per source, is sharp shooter Landry Shamet who is now in Washington.”

So far, of course, there has been little news on teams who could potentially be playing a facilitating role in the trade, and how it could impact Lillard's landing spot. In the next section, we'll take a look at the latest updates regarding the situation, as well as teams that are interested in Damian Lillard.

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

Latest updates on Damian Lillard trade, including potential teams

There is still a chance that the Portland Trail Blazers begin the season with Damian Lillard on the team. However, with that said, the franchise has maintained that it won't be swayed by Lillard's desire to play in Miami.

Back at the start of the month, Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issued a statement on the matter:

“We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else. What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

While the Heat have continued to try to work a package around Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Blazers remain unmoved. As a result, the two sides have begun working a third team into negotiations in hopes of finalizing a deal.

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game 2

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there are a number of teams, unsurprisingly, interested in Damian Lillard. According to Woj, the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are all interested in the 3-point champion.

While the Heat may not have the assets to make a straight-up trade for Lillard, the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers do. Philly could trade James Harden, who reportedly wants out of Philadelphia, while LA could trade Paul George, who it reportedly took calls for ahead of the draft.

With plenty of options, and talks behind the scenes, however, only time will tell how things play out.

Poll : 0 votes