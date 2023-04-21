NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka surfaces as favourite to replace Nick Nurse in Toronto Raptors

On the heels of the Toronto Raptors coming up short in the play-in tournament, the team parted ways with coach Nick Nurse. The move was somewhat shocking given the success the team had with Nurse in the past. However, from the sounds of things, a rebuild is imminent.

By parting ways, Nurse now finds himself free to take another coaching job elsewhere without having to work through a rebuild. At the same time, given how accomplished Nurse is as a coach, many are wondering how the Raptors could possibly replace him.

The latest rumors have now linked embattled former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to the role, with reports indicating he's a strong favorite. Udoka, of course, has not coached since being removed from his position by the Boston Celtics.

According to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka is considered a "serious candidate" to replace Nick Nurse despite the conduct that got him fired in Boston.

This isn't, of course, the first time that Udoka has been linked to another team following his stint as the Celtics coach. After being suspended, there were reports earlier in the year that Udoka could land in Brooklyn after Steve Nash's firing. Given the controversy surrounding the former Coach of the Year, that didn't go over well.

Ultimately, although their plan seemed to be to lean toward Udoka replacing Nash, the team went in another direction.

The Toronto Raptors' future without Nick Nurse

Given how long Nick Nurse was with the Raptors and the success the team has had under his tutelage, many are apprehensive about the future. As Raptors president Masai Ujiri pointed out in a statement, the decision wasn't exactly an easy one on the part of the Raptors organization:

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times.

"As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family, and wish them the best in future.”

From the sound of things, however, Nick Nurse may have been nearing his wit's end. Prior to the play-in tournament, he said that he needs to personally take a few weeks to see how he's feeling after the roller coaster of a season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the comments from Nurse didn't go over too well with the front office in Toronto. Given that he also had just one year left on his deal and the direction the Raptors are heading, he and the team seem to have thought it best to part ways.

Where Nurse ends up, only time will tell.

