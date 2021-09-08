NBA Rumors: LA Lakers among 4 teams interested in free agent James Ennis

According to recent NBA trade rumors, James Ennis III has piqued the interest of the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold have arguably had the most eventful offseason in the league as they acquired the services of 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook along with Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and several other players. They also brought back Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard from the 2020 NBA championship run and have their sights aimed at the 2022 NBA title.

LeBron James and co. are now called a "superteam" as the collection of talent on the roster is off the charts. Anything less than an NBA Finals appearance will be considered a disappointment for this team.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers along with three other teams keeping an eye on James Ennis III

James Ennis III with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019

James Ennis III has bounced around the league more than one can imagine. He hardly played a complete season with a team and the last time he did so (before the Orlando Magic) was in 2016-17 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has played with the Heat, 76ers, Grizzlies, Rockets, Magic, Pistons, and Pelicans in a span of seven seasons.

As per Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, James Ennis III has garnered interest of several NBA teams. He earned a salary of $3.3 million and is a free agent right now. Gozlan wrote:

"James Ennis has drawn interest from the Blazers as well as the Bulls, Lakers, and Magic, I’m told."

He has career averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 blocks per game. James Ennis III posted career-highs in almost every category last season with the Orlando Magic. He averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks per game on an incredible 47/43/80 shooting splits.

Ennis might not have excellent numbers but the part of his game everyone is focusing on is the three-point shooting. In a league that has fallen in love with distance shooting, James Ennis III is incredibly valuable shooting 43% on 2.5 attempts a game.

The LA Lakers are loading up on shooters and he can contribute off the bench with timely threes. The Bulls have also revamped their roster with the addition of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball and they are approaching next season with playoff intentions. The Orlando Magic just saw the career-high season he put up with them so they must be interested in signing him again whereas the Portland Trail Blazers are getting their hands on anyone they can to support Damian Lillard.

