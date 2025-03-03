NBA Rumors: Mavericks nearly secured Jimmy Butler in trade package involving PJ Washington before Luka Doncic deal

The Dallas Mavericks almost had a different look in their roster before the trade deadline as they initially planned on trading for Jimmy Butler. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Butler was a target by the Mavericks to be the third star alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Ad

Before the organization shifted its focus and traded Doncic to the LA Lakers, they had their eyes on another player. Scotto reported that Butler was the organization's target, with PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford as part of the potential trade package to the Miami Heat.

“Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It marked the second straight trade deadline the Mavericks expressed interest in Kuzma, who was nearly traded to Dallas last season before eventually landing with the Milwaukee Bucks this past month."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype. At the time, Miami sought starting-caliber players on short-term deals who could help the Heat compete this season while giving them financial flexibility for the future as part of a trade package for the disgruntled Butler.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, things worked differently for both teams. Dallas focused on the blockbuster deal that sent Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. Butler, on the other hand, ended his stint in Miami after a five-team trade with the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavs, meanwhile, still have Washington and Gafford on the team. The 6-foot-7 forward has played 47 games, averaging 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds on 37.4% shooting from deep. Dallas' center, Gafford, has not played since suffering an MCL sprain on Feb. 12 and will be on the sidelines for quite some time.

Ad

Also read: Jimmy Butler's seamless Warriors transition echoes $70,000,000 star amid Steph Curry's stellar form, claims veteran analyst

Stephen A. Smith compares Jimmy Butler to Klay Thompson

With the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has had a positive impact on the team. He has averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in eight games on 43.3% shooting.

The Warriors have also gone 7-2 since Butler arrived. With his positive impact, longtime ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith couldn't help but compare him to former Golden State player Klay Thompson.

Ad

"Jimmy Butler has upgraded Golden State significantly... Him getting to the free throw line has taken a lot of the pressure off Steph Curry... He benefits Steph almost as much as Klay Thompson did," Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the six-time All-Star, the Warriors have climbed up the Western Conference standings and are now seventh with a 32-28 record.

Also read: "Bro doing GTA thug life stuff in Miami" - NBA fans abuzz as Jimmy Butler's $130,000/month rental property lawsuit surfaces

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.