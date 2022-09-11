NBA Rumors: Miami Heat monitoring Utah Jazz's trade activity as Danny Ainge and company look to tank

It's no secret that the Utah Jazz are in a rebuild. Their activity this offseason has caught the attention of other NBA teams like the Miami Heat. The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for young players and draft capital. They are now looking to continue seeking similar value in exchange for their remaining players.

Without a doubt, the Heat are one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. They ended the 2021-2022 NBA season sitting at the 1st seed in the East. The Heat nearly made another NBA Finals appearance, falling just short in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat want to address their shortcomings last season by adding more key players. One of the teams the Heat are looking out for is the Utah Jazz. During an episode of "The Drive with Spence Checketts" podcast, The Athletic's Tony Jones said Miami is planning to negotiate with Utah.

"Miami has been lurking, but in order to do a trade with Miami, the Jazz would probably have to take back Duncan Robinson and that’s just a really, really, really bad contract because there’s three years left on it, four years left on it, actually. So, that’s just a really tough contract for the Jazz to take back.”

Who are the Miami Heat looking to acquire from the Utah Jazz?

Miami Heat Introduce Jimmy Butler

No one knows who the Miami Heat are scouting from the Utah Jazz. Utah has made it clear that Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley are available on their trade block.

The Heat recently lost their versatile big man P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Duncan Robinson recently signed a 5-year, $90 million contract extension with the team and saw a significant drop in play. Robinson was offered a contract extension because he proved to be a solid role player for the team. However, Robinson didn't live up to the Heat's expectations and is now on the team's trade block.

One player Miami should consider trading Duncan Robinson for is sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Acquiring Bogdanovic will boost the Heat's shooting percentage. Robinson may be younger, but acquiring the veteran shooter might improve their championship chances this season.

Another veteran forward the Miami Heat are reportedly negotiating a trade for is Rudy Gay. It isn't clear who exactly the Heat are willing to exchange for Gay, but he will likely be packaged with other key players.

