NBA Rumors: Miami Heat is suitable team for Kawhi Leonard, Colin Cowherd suggests

Kawhi Leonard is still one of the biggest stars in the NBA, despite him not being available for most of the time for the LA Clippers due to a plethora of injuries. Famed analyst Colin Cowherd shared an option where Leonard could succeed in the Miami Heat system.

Cowherd shared how going to the Heat could help the two-time Finals MVP.

"Jimmy Butler plays hurt all the time and is available," Cowherd said as he addressed Kawhi's situation. "So is Bam [Adebayo]. So, if you have an established culture and an established star – preferably one that plays 70 games a year – he’s fine."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Colin Cowherd says team with established culture like Miami Heat should trade for Kawhi Leonard: heatnation.com/videos/colin-c… Colin Cowherd says team with established culture like Miami Heat should trade for Kawhi Leonard: heatnation.com/videos/colin-c…

The Clippers were eliminated last night after five hard-fought games against the Phoenix Suns. While Kawhi played the first two games, he was forced to sit out by the medical team due to a torn meniscus. Now, his future with the team is uncertain and he could be in a different team in the near future.

Leonard played 52 games this season and was on constant minute restriction to monitor his previous injuries. With him on the court, the Clippers were able to clinch the fifth spot in the Western Conference and even be a threat for the Suns early on.

The Klaw averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.6% from the three.

Richard Jefferson responds to Stephen A. Smith's comments regarding Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Stephen A. Smith recently made comments about Kawhi Leonard that didn't sit well with some of his colleagues at ESPN. Especially the former athletes who transitioned into broadcasting, like Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick.

Following the confirmation of Leonard's meniscus tear, Smith voiced his frustrations and advised the All-Star to retire from basketball. One of those who didn't appreciate Smith's words was Jefferson, who took his opportunity to call out the famed sports journalist.

"The man has a torn meniscus and there's nothing you can do. I don't like hearing people say that the Clippers should make him retire. I don't like hearing people say that Kawhi should retire. Because, it's nobody's place to tell a player when to retire." Jefferson said.

"When I look at guys like Derrick Rose, who went to horrific injury after injury. And all he did was keep battling back, put up a 50-point, tears in his eyes. When I look at guys that are battling back all the time, Isaiah Thomas battling back. When I look at Victor Oladipo, I was doing the game... we can't sit up here in this position and ever tell a player when it's done. And in my opinion, that's not our place."

