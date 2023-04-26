NBA Rumors: LA Clippers to remain committed to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers will remain committed to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, despite all the injuries they've had in the past few years. The Clippers acquired the duo in 2019, but their partnership hasn't worked out well.

There is no doubt that both Leonard and George are fantastic players. However, they've been sidelined with injuries many times and unable to achieve any significant postseason results.

According to Mark Medina, owner Steve Ballmer has no intention of changing the core of his team. So, the LA Clippers are expected to have the two star forwards on their roster for at least one more season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Clippers were eliminated in the first round with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sidelined

Kawhi Leonard appeared in only 52 games in the regular season and the first two of their five first-round playoff games with the Phoenix Suns. During his four-year tenure in the City of Angels, the 6-foot-7 forward has played only 161 games, which comes down to only 40 per season.

Paul George has appeared in 189 games, or 47 games per season, which isn't much better. He didn't log a single minute in the 2023 playoffs due to a leg injury.

The LA Clippers were careful with both of them, giving them time to rest and avoiding playing them in back-to-back games. However, the load management strategy hasn't paid off.

The LA Clippers haven't achieved a lot of success with their stars. (Image via Getty Images)

"Despite these latest developments, the Clippers remain committed toward retaining Leonard and George, according to a person familiar with their thinking that was not authorized to discuss publicly," Medina reported.

You may be interested in reading: What is Kawhi Leonard’s torn meniscus recovery time? Timeline of 2x NBA champion’s injuries explored

Both George and Leonard were amazing when they played. However, their constant injury problems have been a big problem for the Clippers, whose biggest success was reaching the Western Conference finals in 2021.

Ballmer is committed to his two star players, but this may be a wrong move. (Image via Getty Images)

The two superstars have identical contracts that run through the summer of 2025. However, both players have player options for the 2024-25 season, which they may end up declining. By declining this option, they could become free agents after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

You may be interested in reading: "I have a lot of respect for that man" - Devin Booker gives Russell Westbrook his props for bringing the fight to the Suns

Leonard will be 32 before the start of next season, while George will turn 33 in early May. Their clock is ticking, which is why the LA Clippers need to figure out what to do regarding their long-term future.

Poll : 0 votes