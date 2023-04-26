The subject of torn meniscus recovery time has quickly become a hot topic among the NBA community. After the LA Clippers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night, news surfaced that Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with a torn meniscus.

The decision for Leonard to sit out the final three games against the Phoenix Suns had been highly criticized. However, the extent of Leonard's injury wasn't known, which resulted in the Clippers training staff being put under the microscope by media members and fans.

Now, with the Clippers' season over and Leonard's injury made public, many are wondering what the torn meniscus recovery time could look like for Leonard. For treatment options and torn meniscus recovery time, there are several different options, each with its own advantages and potential drawbacks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Kawhi Leonard weighs his options, let's take a look at the different routes he can take.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 2

Torn meniscus recovery time for rehab and surgery

Over the years, meniscus injuries have become more and more common in the NBA. In 2011, Dr. Joel Newman, who works with NBA players in Boston, spoke about the long-term impact of basketball on players' bodies:

“I can’t remember a professional basketball player who did not have some minimal cartilage loss at the knee. It’s very unusual to see a player who’s been playing for a while and has a pristine-looking knee.”

Even though Kawhi Leonard had not sustained a torn meniscus in the past, the cartilage in his knee may already have suffered from wear and tear. Given that, it's important to note that his torn meniscus recovery time may differ depending on the route he decides to go.

The most conservative option in the case of minor meniscus injuries is rehabilitation. According to WebMD, if the tear causes the knee to lock up, then surgery is likely needed. If not, then rehabilitation is the first course of treatment.

The source notes that four to six weeks of physical therapy are performed early on, and then another assessment is made to see if any progress has been made.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

If the injury winds up requiring surgery, then there are two routes that can be taken, both with a return time of three to six months depending on how reovery goes. The first is that only the torn part of the meniscus is removed, leaving the rest in to try to provide as much cushion as possible. The second is that the meniscus is removed entirely to eliminate the possibility of future tears.

As NBA fans may remember, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul both suffered meniscus injuries, and both had the meniscus removed.

Wade's decision saw him deal with lingering knee pain throughout his NBA career given that he essentially had lost his "shock absorbers." While he was able to have a long and successful career despite that, not every case is the same. As Chicago Bulls fans are well aware, Lonzo Ball, who also had a torn meniscus removed, is still dealing with the ramifications now.

Ball is trying to become the first player to ever return from a cartilage transplant aimed at replacing the meniscus that was removed to help him run comfortably.

When looking at the options facing Kawhi Leonard, it's clear that his torn meniscus recovery time may be unique in its own way depending on the route he chooses. Looking at the best-case scenario, Leonard could be back in time for the season opener in October.

Poll : 0 votes