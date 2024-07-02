NBA Rumors: New Eastern Conference team joins DeMar DeRozan sweepstakes amid Lakers mulling to acquire 6x All-Star

DeMar DeRozan is one of the hottest free agents right now. The updates regarding his free agency have been mostly dominated by the LA Lakers in the last few days. However, a new team joined the bid to land the six-time All-Star.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat expressed interest in the All-Star player. Moreover, what could put the Lakers on notice is DeRozan’s interest in signing with the Heat.

“The Heat has expressed interest in Bulls free agent guard DeMar DeRozan, and DeRozan also has interest in Miami, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. The Heat is among several teams in play for the six-time All-Star,” Jackson said.

However, adding DeRozan would not be that easy for the Heat as they are already in second apron. If they add DeRozan, they will have to take all the punishment that comes with it or not sign him at all.

The Lakers haven’t been able to make any big moves in free agency so far. They have already lost a bidding war against the Dallas Mavericks when Klay Thompson signed with the Mavs. With the DeMar DeRozan deal also on the line, the team would need to make their move quickly.

As for DeRozan, he had a good season with the Bulls while the team dealt with a series of injuries. He averaged 24.0 points on 48.0% shooting from the field and averaging 5.2 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan could sign one-year deal with Lakers

The situation between DeMar DeRozan and the LA Lakers is getting tricky. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, as much as the Lakers are interested in making the trade, the Chicago Bulls are also open to sign-and-trade for their star player.

"The Lakers' interest is genuine, and the Bulls are open to sign-and-trade possibilities, sources confirmed," Johnson said. "But any sign-and-trade would have to be for at least three years and at less annual salary than what DeRozan wants."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the salary cap will possibly see a big rise next season and that would allow DeRozan to negotiate his salary better and sign a bigger deal as he will have a bigger market to explore.

Wojnarowski also said that it would be a good move for DeRozan if he signed a one-year deal with a team and waited for next offseason.

He will turn 35 next month, which means that any team would not be too willing to sign him to a long deal. If he waits for the market to open up the cap space next season, it would be a big gamble on himself.

