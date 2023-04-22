NBA Rumors: Patrick Beverley is unlikely to play for Chicago Bulls next season

Although Patrick Beverley helped provide the Chicago Bulls with a much-needed spark following the All-Star break, it sounds like he won't be returning to the team next season. With Beverley currently on an expiring deal, and the Bulls facing a logjam at the guard spot, the 'Pat Bev era' in Chicago could be over.

As the Chicago Bulls front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley look to retool the roster for next season, they have a choice to make. Coby White has made tremendous strides this year on both ends of the floor, and as a restricted free agent, the expectation is that he gets re-signed.

If he is, it would push Patrick Beverley out of a potential starting spot. Many believe that the value White brings to the table exceeds that of Beverley when comparing how much the two players make. According to the Chicago Sun Times' Joe Cowley, the Bulls have made a decision:

“White showed enough for the organization to believe in him taking the starting reins, but that comes at a price. White is a restricted free agent, and the Bulls will let the market set a price for him, likely matching it once it does.

"There’s no reason why White won’t be in the $14-$15 million per year range."

This season, Coby White proved on both ends of the floor that regardless of whether or not he has the ball in his hands, he can make impactful plays. Whether that was in the form of a late-game defensive stop or a big clutch 3-pointer, White proved that he deserves to be a starter.

Looking at Patrick Beverley's contract, and how much he wants to make next season

As Patrick Beverley stated on his 'Pat Bev podcast with Rone,' when reflecting on this season, he was able to remain healthy. Given that, and the impact he made on the team following the All-Star break, he has no plans of letting his pay slip:

"My game hasn't dropped so I don't think my number that I make this year should drop. I'm at 13, but the money always go up so my 13 this year would become 15 next year so that sounds good."

He continued after his co-host joked about a side hustle for the pair, saying:

"I just want to be on a team that wants to win regardless of if you have the tools or not, that's a move that- just have a championship mindset from top to bottom and I'll just see where the dominoes fall when we get there, but from the beginning to the end let's have championship mindset."

Given that he's widely viewed as an impact player both on and off the ball, it seems as though the veteran will have no shortage of suitors on the open market. Where he lands, of course, only time will tell.

