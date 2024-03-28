NBA rumors: Paul George could sign massive deal with 76ers by ditching $48 million player option with Clippers

After not landing a contract extension with the LA Clippers, Paul George has a chance to hit the open market this summer. Recent rumors suggets he could land with an Eastern Conference contender if he decides to test free agency.

This summer, George will have to decide on taking his $48.7 million player option or becoming a free agent. If he goes with the latter, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team to watch.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other reports have mentioned that the Sixers covet Paul George and might offer him a sizable contract if he declines his player option.

"According to multiple sources in and around the NBA, the Sixers have George at the top of their wish list and are expected to make him a significant offer if he becomes a free agent," wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Earlier this year, the Clippers agreed to an extension with Kawhi Leonard. There were reports of the team having conversations with George, but no deal ever came about. It is also worth mentioning that the Clippers also have to prepare for James Harden's impending free agency as well.

George is fresh off playing the Sixers as the Clippers traveled to Philadelphia on Wednesday. He finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a one-point victory for LA.

Is Paul George a good fit for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Between the James Harden trade and expiring contracts, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a top spender in free agency this summer. Given where the team is at right now, a good case can be made for them going after Paul George.

With Joel Embiid in the prime of his career, the Sixers are looking to contend for a championship right now. The emergence of Tyrese Maxey this season has been a promising development, but adding another All-Star talent should still be on the table. As a two-way forward, George could easily slide in a co-exist alongside the Sixers' star duo.

As he gets ready to turn 34, George is still playing at an All-Star level. This season, he is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. With Embiid and Maxey able to put up big numbers nightly, the Sixers could be a team where George could age gracefully as he enters his late 30s.

The only risk for the Sixers in a move like this is George's health. He has had injury concerns over the years, which could cause problems. Given that Embiid has dealt with his own share of injuries, taking a gamble on a star like George could cause problems.

Depending on the type of deal he is looking for, Paul George and the Sixers could be a perfect match come the offseason.