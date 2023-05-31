NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers aim to build around Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is considered to be one of the elite scorers in the game today with his impeccable shotmaking prowess and efficiency. However, at 32-years of age, the Trail Blazers star is in need of a better supporting crew to compete for championships.

Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers (33-49) finished 13th in the Western Conference standings. The team had the 18th ranked offense in the league at a 114.0 rating. They also had a defensive rating of 118.0, which ranked 28th in the league.

With another disappointing finish, there have been some speculations regarding the Damian Lillard's future on the team. According to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, he provided an update on the Trail Blazers point guard on "The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto."

“Damian Lillard created a little bit of a stir when he showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center during the playoffs and caught his guy Mikal Bridges playing,” Scotto said. “With that said, Portland still plans to build around Lillard, I’m told.”

In typical rumor fashion, online discourse starts assumptions on an NBA star's decision during the summer whenever they are seen talking with another NBA star.

For some situations, it usually plays out the way speculations make them out to be. But for Lillard's situation, he seems to be the main priority of the Trail Blazers to build the franchise around.

His contract extends to the 2024-25 season with him being an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025. Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million contract to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers.

When it comes to adding pieces around Lillard, the Trail Blazers can look to including in a trade package whichever player they get in the 2023 NBA Draft. Packaged in the deal is the third pick of the draft and another quality player to acquire a key roster piece.

Damian Lillard on his future with the Portland Trail Blazers

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on "Stephen A's World," Damian Lillard spoke about the importance of the upcoming offseason for the Trail Blazers.

“Everybody wants to win and they believe that I deserve that opportunity,” Lillard said. “I’m trusting that we’re going to be committed and diligent about doing all those things this offseason. I think this is our most important offseason probably since I’ve been here."

With no significant moves being done at this time, it'll be interesting to see how things develop for the Trail Blazers and the pieces they surround Lillard with.

