NBA Rumors Roundup: Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with the Bulls, Indiana Pacers set to make Myles Turner and former Most Improved Player winner available this summer, and more | June 15th, 2022

Zach LaVine back to Chicago is almost imminent

The Zach LaVine free agency story has been going on since the All-Star guard and the Bulls were unable to agree on an extension. Several times over the last few months, he has vowed to enjoy and test the NBA market before committing to any team.

Previously, rumors surfaced that what was once a slam dunk return suddenly became a vague reality. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report published the latest on offseason rumors that’ll make Bulls fans happy.

Here’s what Fischer came up with regarding the LaVine situation:

“LaVine's free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team.”

Fischer added:

“Ironing out LaVine's next deal appears centered on the fifth year of the contract. LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million. Whether that season is fully guaranteed, is a player option, or nets other potential outcomes remains to be seen.”

The LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combo was one of the best backcourts in the NBA this season. They could continue to build on that dynamic and push for a deeper run into the playoffs in the Bulls’ next campaign.

The Indiana Pacers could officially start their rebuild during the 2022-23 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers, after acquiring Rick Carlisle, wanted to start their rebuild by trading Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb to the Sacramento Kings. Indiana got Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson in return.

It looks like they’re not stopping there. The Pacers could also let go of Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon for more NBA draft picks.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer has an intriguing analysis on the Pacers’ plan to retool with young talent:

“Indiana widely explored the market for Myles Turner before the 26-year-old's season ended because of a stress reaction in his left foot. The Pacers have since resumed trade conversations about Turner ahead of the draft, sources told B/R, in addition to engaging opposing front offices on point guard Malcolm Brogdon.”

Turner’s name has been a staple every time the NBA hits mid-February. He will become a free agent after the 2022-23 season and will not have a shortage of suitors. Teams looking for a quality center such as the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks could be knocking on the Pacers’ door.

Malcolm Brogdon is also going to be a hot commodity for his playmaking and scoring. The former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year winner could move the needle for a title-contending team.

Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are the only untouchables if the Atlanta Hawks decide to swing big in the NBA offseason

The Atlanta Hawks went from Eastern Conference finalists last year to first-round casualties in the playoffs this year. Trae Young was his usual dominant self on offense, but lacked enough support to sustain their surprising 2021 run.

Team owner Antony Ressler has vowed to get back deep into the postseason and hopefully represent the East in the NBA Finals. He is willing to make some significant offseason moves even at the cost of hitting the luxury tax threshold.

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly willing to engage in trade talks with everyone on the roster except Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report continues with his analysis of potential trade scenarios that the Hawks could go to:

“In ongoing trade chatter around the league, Atlanta was believed to have made all players besides Trae Young available, but sources told B/R the team is now expected to retain De'Andre Hunter and agree to terms on a long-term contract extension.”

Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela and John Collins are three names on the Hawks’ roster that rival teams could have serious interest in.

Montrezl Harrell could face 5 years of jail time for felony drug charges

Montrezl Harrell could be in deep trouble if found guilty of carrying “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.” The 28-year-old big man was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky when police found the substance inside his vehicle.

The amount of marijuana found in Harrell’s possession is considered a Class D Felony in the said state. It is an offense punishable by one to five year-imprisonment or a fine of up to $10,000. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner is one of the most intriguing free agents of the offseason.

The Charlotte Hornets have not given an official statement on “Trez’s” situation. Michael Jordan’s team may ultimately refuse to do so as Harrell is set to be an unrestricted free agent. He split his time this season in the NBA between the Washington Wizards and the Hornets.

The arraignment was scheduled for Monday but has since been moved to July 13.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers are discussing a trade involving the Blazers’ seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers are both in win-mode now and could help each other with a trade. Atlanta is looking to add talent via the draft to play alongside the young core of Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter.

The Hawks have reportedly made everyone available except for their star players, which will leave Portland with several good options. Here’s what Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report had to say in talks between the two teams regarding the seventh overall pick:

“Collins is still being mentioned as a trade target for Portland while the Trail Blazers explore their options to add win-now talent around Damian Lillard in exchange for the No. 7 choice. Should a deal with Atlanta materialize, G League Ignite combo guard Dyson Daniels is believed to be a primary draft target for the Hawks, sources said.”

Dyson Daniels’ scouting report shows a natural playmaker who has the physical tools to become an elite defender. He is a Lonzo Ball type of player who can allow Trae Young more opportunities to simply look for his shots on offense.

A trade could help both teams in their quest to become relevant in next year’s playoffs.

