NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook planning on re-signing with Clippers

According to Howard Beck from GQ Sports, Russell Westbrook is planning on re-signing with the LA Clippers for the upcoming season. After being criticized for his lackluster play with the Los Angeles Lakers as he wasn't a proper fit on the team, Westbrook found a new home with the Clippers.

As a free agent this offseason, Westbrook will have the option to explore offers from other teams. However, re-signing with the Clippers could be a strategic move for him at this stage of his career. It provides him with a strong chance to compete for a championship while allowing the Clippers to retain one of their key players at the point guard position since Chris Paul.

During the 2022-23 season, Westbrook played 21 games with the Clippers and logged 30.2 minutes per game. He averaged 15.8 points per game (48.9% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range) and 7.6 assists.

Russell Westbrook had some of his best moments of the season during the 2023 playoffs. The Clippers were matched up against the Suns and he averaged 23.6 ppg (41.0% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range), 7.6 rpg, and 7.4 apg.

Unfortunately, the team was without Paul George before the start of the series and later ended up losing Kawhi Leonard after tearing his meniscus in his right knee. The Suns finished the series in five games.

Compared to his role with the Lakers as a six-man of sorts, he is able to play his own brand of basketball with the Clippers as he has the ball in his hands. The fit was a head-scratching look alongside LeBron James as these are two ball-dominant players, coupled with the roster not having that many shooters at the time.

With the Clippers, alongside wings that can shoot the ball efficiently in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Russell Westbrook looks more confident as he is also playing with shooters and cutters on the court.

The new CBA does make it difficult for NBA teams to construct a complete roster that can compete at the highest level, especially for the Clippers who have two expensive two-way wings.

Paul George is in full support of Russell Westbrook being re-signed by the LA Clippers

In one of his episodes on the "Podcast P," Paul George was vocal in wanting the Clippers to re-sign Russell Westbrook for the upcoming NBA season.

"There was a reason I was willing to stick my neck out and vouch for him," George said. "He delivered. He came and was an unbelievable locker room guy, great energy, great leader and I think what [Lawrence Frank] loved most about bringing him in, was he was just very adaptable."

He also added that Westbrook is too valuable to be let go by the Clippers as he adds a different edge to the team that they didn't have before.

