NBA Rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots for Dillon Brooks when he hits free agency in 2023 summer

This offseason, Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks is on the list of notable free agents. While he's made some enemies across the league, many teams will still be trying to acquire his services. With the summer right around the corner, here are a few teams that might try to sign him.

3 potential landing spots for Dillon Brooks when he hits free agency:

1) Houston Rockets

After being one of the worst teams in the league for the past few season, the Houston Rockets are a team looking to make major changes. They've already parted ways with head coach Stephen Silas, and have been connected to big name players like James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

Another name that has recently been tied to the Rockets in rumors is Dillon Brooks. Some scouts believe he could be a good fit for the young squad. Along with bringing veteran leadership, he also adds high-level defense.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA scouts believe Dillon Brooks makes sense as free agent target for Houston Rockets: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro… NBA scouts believe Dillon Brooks makes sense as free agent target for Houston Rockets: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/houston-ro…

Houston has a handful of promising young offensive talents already. Bringing in someone like Brooks could be a good connecting piece to help them take the next step.

2) Cleveland Cavaliers

Another team that makes sense to target Dillon Brooks is the Cleveland Cavaliers. After trading for Donovan Mitchell last summer, the team has secured most of its lineup for the future. However, there is one glaring hole they haven't been able to fill.

The one thing the Cavs need a small forward who can defend and knock down open threes. That is a role that Brooks can easily slide into and thrive in. For his career, the 27 year old is shooting 34.2% from deep on almost five attempts per game.

If Cleveland decides not to bring back Caris LeVert this offseason, they could use that cap space to bring in the Memphis Grizzlies veteran.

3) Chicago Bulls

The final team that could end up having interest in Dillon Brooks is the Chicago Bulls. He fits what they are attempting to do with their roster around their star duo.

Since pairing together Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have platooned an array of defensive-minded players around them. This includes Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley. Brooks can play a similar role and add more of a scoring punch than those players.

With his playoff experience, Brooks can help the Bulls climb up the ranks of the Eastern Conference. More importantly, he can take pressure of LaVine and DeRozan on defense and allow them to focus on providing a scoring punch.

