NBA Scrimmage Results: James Harden led Houston Rockets blow out Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic shines for Dallas Mavericks

The final day of NBA scrimmages saw 12 teams take the floor with the idea of getting that last run at rotations before competitive action begins on Thursday. Each side managed to break the triple-digit point barrier as the last NBA scrimmage turned out to be the first to enter overtime. Let's take a look at the results from Tuesday's NBA action.

Houston Rockets dominate Boston Celtics reserves

Boston's Carsen Edwards in action

The Houston Rockets continued to perform as they ran roughshod over the Boston Celtics, winning their final NBA scrimmage 137-112. Downtown was the place to be for Mike D'Antoni's men who attempted 57 shots from beyond the arc as compared to just 34 two-pointers.

Brad Stevens decided to hold out all his regular starters and James Harden made the most of it by dropping 35 points on the young Celtics' side. Boston had four players score in double digits with Carsen Edwards (19 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds) and Grant Williams (15 points, 9 rebounds) impressing the most.

Houston's small ball seems to be working well now and they will now be looking forward to their first seeding game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Ja Morant just too good for the Miami Heat

Ja Morant sizzled throughout the game

It was a case of third time lucky as the Memphis Grizzlies finally managed to win an NBA scrimmage game, beating the Miami Heat 128-110.

Ja Morant absolutely terrorized the Miami Heat defense with his 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with his 12 assists. Jonas Valanciunas also had a night to remember as he came up with a 15-point, 15-rebound effort.

This was Miami's second consecutive NBA scrimmage loss but there were a few positives as well. Jimmy Butler had a decent run with his 18 points and 7 assists in only 22 minutes of playing time. Bam Adebayo also recorded an impressive 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting in what was his first NBA scrimmage.

More Luka Magic on offer as Dallas Mavericks win in overtime

Luka Doncic ran the show as usual for Dallas

Luka Doncic continued his purple patch as he recorded 23 points, 6 assists, and 7 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 118-115 overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Kristaps Porzingis also impressed for the Mavs with his 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Joel Embiid missed his second consecutive NBA scrimmage as Tobias Harris' 28-point 11-rebound effort went in vain. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons had a terrible shooting day, as he went 2-of-10 from the field.

OKC go spotless while Spurs, Suns finally win an NBA scrimmage

Oklahoma City Thunder won all three of their scrimmage games

Elsewhere, the OKC Thunder made the most of Damian Lillard's absence to record a 131-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The San Antonio Spurs finally won an NBA scrimmage 118-111 against the Indiana Pacers on the back on 20-point efforts from Keldon Johnson and Rudy Gay. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges shot 10 of 12 to score 26 points and led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-106 win over the Toronto Raptors.

