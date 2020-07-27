NBA Injury Report (27 July): Joel Embiid scare for Philadelphia, Zion Williamson return update, and more

With players slowly getting up to speed after a four-month NBA hiatus, several teams are bound to face injury troubles heading into the season restart.

We've already had a few season-ending injuries take place inside the NBA bubble while several players will be missing time due to quarantine protocols. With just a few days left for the first seeding game to tip-off in Orlando, we're here to give you an idea of how team rotations could be affected this week due to absences.

Without further ado, here's a look at the NBA injury report for the previous week.

#1 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - Calf (Day-to-day)

Joel Embiid (extreme right) looked on from the sidelines on Sunday

Joel Embiid was alive and kicking during Philly's first scrimmage game against Memphis on Friday. He only played 13 minutes in that game but that was expected with teams easing their marquee players into the thick of things.

However, Embiid missed the Sixers' second NBA scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. He suffered from right calf tightness and is currently listed as day-to-day.

Coach Brett Brown was positive about him though and hopefully, we'll see him in action in the 76ers' last practice game against Dallas on Tuesday.

#2 Zion Williamson (Quarantine) - 4 days

Advertisement

Zion will be available for Pelicans' restart game against Utah

Zion Williamson is one of the many players who left the NBA bubble for personal reasons. However, he did return last Friday with the New Orleans Pelicans hopeful of having him available as quickly as possible.

The No.1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft was handed a four-day quarantine by the association which means that he'll be available to join the team on Tuesday. Whether he plays against the Jazz on Thursday or not is a question for another day.

#3 Abdel Nader (Oklahoma City Thunder) - Concussion (Day-to-day)

OKC's Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during the Thunder's NBA scrimmage against Boston on Friday. He will now be following NBA's Concussion Policy with no exact return timeline available. Nader isn't the most crucial player for Billy Donovan's side but brings much-needed energy and distance-shooting off the bench.

#4 Gary Harris (Denver Nuggets) - Hip (Day-to-day)

Gary Harris has had an underwhelming season so far

Gary Harris joined the Denver Nuggets nearly two weeks after the team's arrival in Disney World. The guard has been taking his time to get back to proper conditioning and was ruled out of practice last Friday with a hip issue. Subsequently, he didn't participate in the Nuggets' scrimmage against New Orleans on Saturday either.

#5 Justise Winslow (Memphis Grizzlies) - Hip (Out)

This was supposed to be a breakthrough year for small forward Justise Winslow. However, he played only 11 games – averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds – for the Miami Heat before being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Andre Iguodala trade.

Disaster has struck once again for Winslow who'll be missing the entirety of the NBA restart after suffering a hip injury in practice on Tuesday.

#6 Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) - Foot (Day-to-day)

Sabonis has been Indiana's best player this season

With his 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5 assists during the 2019-20 NBA season, Domantas Sabonis led Indiana to the fifth place in the East. However, he suffered a significant foot injury last Friday and has left the NBA bubble to seek expert treatment.

Also read: NBA 2019-20: 5 Eastern Conference players who need to step up in Orlando

If he is sidelined for an extended period, it could spell trouble for the Pacers who are ahead of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference seedings only on head-to-head.

#7 Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - Foot (Day-to-day)

Portland's NBA Playoffs hopes rest on Lillard

Damian Lillard was unavailable to play in Portland's scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Lillard suffered an inflammation in his left foot which sidelined him for the game. However, he underwent an X-ray and the reports turned out to be negative.

Thus, Blazers fans can be hopeful of seeing their elite point guard in action against OKC Thunder in Portland's last NBA scrimmage on Tuesday. Lillard has averaged 28.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game this season and would certainly have been in MVP conversation had Portland not been reeling at 9th in the West.

#8 Marvin Bagley (Sacramento Kings) - Foot (Out)

Bagley has only played 13 games for Sacramento this season

Marvin Bagley has had serious trouble staying fit this season. Foot issues hampered his growth this NBA season and allowed him to play only 13 games for the Sacramento Kings before the league suspension.

2019-20 season-



Luka Doncic triple-doubles: 14

Marvin Bagley games played: 13 pic.twitter.com/3d9rhhp7B3 — Justin Phan (@jphanned) July 20, 2020

In more unfortunate news for the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley suffered a lateral sprain in his right foot on Monday. Following MRI results, he has been ruled out of the NBA restart in Orlando.

#9 Lou Williams (LA Clippers) - Quarantine (10 days)

Lou Williams will be missing at least two seeding games for the LA Clippers

Veteran guard Lou Williams left the NBA bubble last week after the death of his grandfather. However, he was photographed at Magic City gentleman's club in Atlanta on Thursday and has been slapped with a 10-day quarantine, starting Saturday.

This means that Sweet Lou will be missing Clippers' seeding games against the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. He should be available starting August 4, the same day the Clippers face the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: NBA Scrimmage Today - LeBron and Kawhi in action, Eric Bledsoe doubtful for the Milwaukee Bucks