NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Golden State Warriors among teams courting former Boston Celtics big 

The Golden State Warriors are looking to improve their lineup before the NBA trade deadline. They've lacked size over the past few seasons and are looking to address that issue. It seems former Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk has popped up as a potential trade target for the Warriors.

Golden State hasn't been effective this season. They've experienced several struggles and it's proven to be difficult for the team to secure a playoff spot. Currently, the Warriors (22-25) are 11th in the Western Conference. The organization has reportedly been part of numerous trade talks this season but hasn't closed in on a real target.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, the Warriors are among the teams that have shown interest in Olynyk. Other than the 2022 champions, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are also said to be drawn to trading for the Canadian. There were also talks that the Boston Celtics were interested in making a move for their former big man. However, their recent trade involving Xavier Tillman Sr. could hint that they're moving in a different direction.

Olynyk is playing his second season with the Utah Jazz and has increased his production over the past few seasons. During the 2022-23 season, the stretch big averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while playing for 28.6 minutes. However, his time on the floor has decreased this season, together with his numbers.

The former Gonzaga big man is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 20.4 minutes.

Over the summer, Olynyk played for the Canadian national basketball team and was a standout at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He helped the national team win the bronze medal, outperforming the US national basketball team.

Golden State Warriors head coach addresses team's plans as trade deadline approaches

Talks around Golden State have increased over the past few weeks. Many expect the team to make a trade before the deadline to improve their chances of making the playoffs. However, head coach Steve Kerr doesn't think that the front office needs to make any changes.

According to him, the group that they have now is enough:

"I feel like this group can do something special," Kerr said. "I really do. So if we don’t do anything tomorrow, we feel like we have a good group we can push with."

However, it's clear to many that the Warriors need to make significant changes. With their stars beginning to decline and their young prospects not making major improvements, their dreams of contending might vanish.

