Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup at the Wells Fargo Center is one of seven games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Warriors will try to get the sweep after getting the 119-107 win at the Chase Center.

Golden State is looking for their third win of the current five-game road trip, while Philly is 0-2 in their four-game home stand. It will be another tough game for the Sixers since they won't have the services of reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Jonathan Kuminga might receive boos for his part in Embiid's injury. He accidentally sat on Embiid's knee during their matchup at the Bay Area back on Jan. 30. Embiid was later diagnosed with a partial tear on his left meniscus.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 7, 2024

The Golden State Warriors have four players on their injury report for Wednesday's game. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are both listed as out, Draymond Green is questionable and Andrew Wiggins is tagged as probable.

Paul continues to recover from a left hand fracture, while Payton is still recovering from a left hamstring issue. Green has a right knee contusion and Wiggins has a left ankle injury. Green will likely be a game-time decision, while Wiggins has a higher chance of suiting up.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 7, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers also have four players on their injury report against the Warriors. Joel Embiid is the biggest name out injured for the Sixers. Embiid is set to undergo knee surgery and is expected to be out for an extended period.

Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton are also listed as out on Wednesday. Batum has a left hamstring issue, Covington is nursing a bone bruise in his left knee and Melton continues to be hampered by a back injury.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 7, 2024

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still trying to find the right rotation moving forward. Kerr recently benched Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter, but he's expected to remain in the starting lineup that looks like this:

PG - Steph Curry | SG - Klay Thompson | SF - Andrew Wiggins | PF - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Draymond Green

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Cory Joseph SG Klay Thompson Lester Quinones Jerome Robinson SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Trayce Jackson-Davis C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 7, 2024

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse doesn't have three of his regular starters on Wednesday night. Nurse will likely use the following starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Maxey | SG - Kelly Oubre Jr. | SF - Danuel House Jr. | PF - Tobias Harris | C - Paul Reed

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG Kelly Oubre Jr. Jaden Springer Ricky Council IV SF Danuel House Jr. Furkan Korkmaz Kenyon Martin Jr. PF Tobias Harris Marcus Morris Sr. Kenneth Lofton Jr. C Paul Reed Mo Bamba

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers key matchups

The key matchup of the game will be the showdown of two All-Star guards – Steph Curry and Tyrese Maxey. They are two of the best scoring guards in the league this season, with Curry having a down year. Maxey, on the other hand, is having the best of his career.

Other key matchups on Wednesday include Jonathan Kuminga vs. Tobias Harris, Draymond Green vs. Paul Reed and Warriors guards vs. Patrick Beverley. Kuminga has turned into the Warriors' second option offense just like Harris for the Sixers following Joel Embiid's injury.

