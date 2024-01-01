NBA Trade Machine: Can LA Lakers acquire Draymond Green by trading Austin Reaves?

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are two teams that need to shake things up in their roster. Both have struggled to find consistency this season. There have been trade rumors that have involved both organizations, but there hasn't been any actual movement.

NBA Insider Bill Simmons thinks the two California teams could benefit from each other if they worked on a trade. The names that Simmons has come up with are Draymond Green and Austin Reaves.

Green hasn't been a significant help for the Warriors this season. The four-time champion is serving his second suspension for this year's campaign after smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the head. Only the league knows when he'll return, as he was suspended indefinitely.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Reaves has been inconsistent. Many expected him to put up All-Star numbers after he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Lakers. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, as he's only averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Additionally, his efficiency has dropped.

Reaves shot 53% of his shots from the field last season but is only making 47% this season. His three-point efficiency has taken a hit as well. He went from shooting close to 40% from the three to 35%.

"My favorite [trade target is] Austin Reaves. Because, next couple of weeks, you could conceivably make a Draymond Green for Austin Reaves trade. The Lakers, let's say they're around .500. Let's say they talk themselves into that. Does Golden State have to throw in, maybe [Moses] Moody to make that work? I just like the trade. In theory, I don't think Golden State needs Draymond. I think they should trade him," Simmons said.

Expand Tweet

Hypothetically, Simmons' proposed trade idea won't work now.

You might also be interested in reading this: What happened to Rui Hachimura? Latest injury update for LA Lakers forward, possible timeline and more (Dec. 31)

Exploring LA Lakers' potential trade to acquire Green

The LA Lakers won't be able to trade Reaves right now. He cannot be traded until January 15, as he re-signed with the team using Bird rights with a 20% raise in salary. When the time is right, the Lakers can trade for Green but will have to give up more than the fan-favorite guard.

Expand Tweet

To compensate for the salary that the defensive forward is earning this season, which is $22.3 million, they'll have to give up Gabe Vincent as well. Vincent is earning $10.5 million this season, while Reaves is set to make $12 million.

Simmons suggested that the Warriors could add Moses Moody to the trade package. While that might restrict the trade from happening due to financial restrictions, the Lakers will have to add another player to the mix.

Jalen Hood-Schifino could make things work for the two teams. Like Moody, Hood-Schifino is earning less than $4 million this season, which could make the financial side of things work for both teams.

Also read: "Fire Darvin Ham": LA Lakers fans demand coaching change as team drops to .500 after blowout loss