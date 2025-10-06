NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive proposes Cavaliers to ship $197,230,450 guard post Lonzo Ball addition

An anonymous executive has floated the idea of the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with two-time All-Star Darius Garland following the acquisition of another guard, Lonzo Ball, this offseason.In July, the Cavaliers acquired Ball via a trade with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro. One league executive believes that Cleveland should move on from Garland, who is on a five-year contract worth $197.23 million, per Spotrac.&quot;I think they need to trade Darius,&quot; the executive told Roundtable's Ashish Mathur on Saturday. &quot;That backcourt is too small with him and Donovan (Mitchell). I love the Lonzo trade. If I were Kenny (Atkinson), I would start Lonzo, Donovan, De’Andre (Hunter), Evan (Mobley) and Jarrett (Allen) and trade Darius.&quot;The anonymous executive added that the Sacramento Kings were interested in Garland before their acquisition of Dennis Schroder. The exec said that Sacramento could offer guard Malik Monk and salary fillers for the Cavaliers star.The Cavaliers won 64 games last season and were the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. However, they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the second round in five games.Concerns have mounted over the long-term fit between Garland (6-foot-1) and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell (6-3). In three seasons together, they have failed to advance past the second round.NBA insider believes Cavaliers are not in a hurry to extend Darius GarlandDarius Garland's contract situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers was among the subjects of a recent episode of Zach Lowe's podcast. Lowe said that, considering its financial situation, Cleveland is in no rush to offer an extension to Garland.&quot;I can't imagine the Cavs are really going to entertain this now, with that much time,&quot; Lowe said on Sept. 23 (Timestamp: 16:37). &quot;Let's fast forward a year and then I think it becomes a more realistic discussion. ... The days of you just walking into extensions that starts flat with your current salary... I wonder if those are just over.&quot;Garland will earn $39.45 million in 2025-26, the third season of his five-year deal. He will then collect $42.17 million and $44.89 million in the final two years. According to Spotrac, Cleveland has an estimated tax bill of $163.79 million in the upcoming season.