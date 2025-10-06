  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive proposes Cavaliers to ship $197,230,450 guard post Lonzo Ball addition

NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive proposes Cavaliers to ship $197,230,450 guard post Lonzo Ball addition

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:29 GMT
NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive proposes Cavaliers to ship $197,230,450 guard post Lonzo Ball addition (Image source: Getty)
NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive proposes Cavaliers to ship $197,230,450 guard post Lonzo Ball addition (Image source: Getty)

An anonymous executive has floated the idea of the Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with two-time All-Star Darius Garland following the acquisition of another guard, Lonzo Ball, this offseason.

Ad

In July, the Cavaliers acquired Ball via a trade with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro. One league executive believes that Cleveland should move on from Garland, who is on a five-year contract worth $197.23 million, per Spotrac.

"I think they need to trade Darius," the executive told Roundtable's Ashish Mathur on Saturday. "That backcourt is too small with him and Donovan (Mitchell). I love the Lonzo trade. If I were Kenny (Atkinson), I would start Lonzo, Donovan, De’Andre (Hunter), Evan (Mobley) and Jarrett (Allen) and trade Darius."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The anonymous executive added that the Sacramento Kings were interested in Garland before their acquisition of Dennis Schroder. The exec said that Sacramento could offer guard Malik Monk and salary fillers for the Cavaliers star.

The Cavaliers won 64 games last season and were the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. However, they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the second round in five games.

Concerns have mounted over the long-term fit between Garland (6-foot-1) and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell (6-3). In three seasons together, they have failed to advance past the second round.

Ad

NBA insider believes Cavaliers are not in a hurry to extend Darius Garland

Darius Garland's contract situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers was among the subjects of a recent episode of Zach Lowe's podcast. Lowe said that, considering its financial situation, Cleveland is in no rush to offer an extension to Garland.

"I can't imagine the Cavs are really going to entertain this now, with that much time," Lowe said on Sept. 23 (Timestamp: 16:37). "Let's fast forward a year and then I think it becomes a more realistic discussion. ... The days of you just walking into extensions that starts flat with your current salary... I wonder if those are just over."
Ad

youtube-cover

Garland will earn $39.45 million in 2025-26, the third season of his five-year deal. He will then collect $42.17 million and $44.89 million in the final two years. According to Spotrac, Cleveland has an estimated tax bill of $163.79 million in the upcoming season.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications