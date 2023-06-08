NBA Trade Rumors: Can Paul George join Damian Lillard on Trail Blazers?

When Paul George teamed with Kawhi Leonard in LA, many expected them to be a force in the league. Years later, the duo has falled way short of expectations.

Following another early postseason exit, many are wondering if it's time for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to go their separate ways. The 32 year old is coming off an All-Star season in which he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

If George were to become available, there'd be a good amount of interest around the league. Looking at his contract, he is owed $45 million next season and has a player option for 2025. Recently, Sam Veceine of The Athletic proposed the idea of the Portland Trail Blazers being a good landing spot for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Does Paul George make sense for the Portland Trail Blazers?

From a fit standpoint, Paul George would be a great fit on the Portland Trail Blazers. He can provide a scoring punch next to Damian Lillard, and can defend other big wings across the league. His two-way playstyle is exactly what Portland needs to put alongisde their star point guard.

Along with being a good fit, George also brings playoff experience. Something the Blazers need as they look to get back to the postseason. The only drawback for Portland in this kind of deal is that George has an extensive injury history.

Looking at it from the other side, the LA Clippers could have a lot to gain from working out a deal with Portland. Along with promising young talent like Anfernee Simons, they also have the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. This could help them look towards to future and bring in a cornerstone talent like Scoot Henderson.

With the offseason still a few weeks away, there is no telling what the Blazers might do. Reports have suggested that they want to package the No. 3 pick in a win now move to help Damian Lillard. That being said, the star guard has talked a lot about moving on this summer.

If Portland does go all in, this might be the type of move for them. There is some risk, but George would be an immediate upgrade. Bringing him in would give them a pair of All-Stars that could compete with anyone in the Western Conference.

As for the Clippers, splitting up their stars now could help them better prepare for the next phase of the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes