NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks targeting NBA champion and one-time All-Star ahead of the deadline

The latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks may have made some calls to acquire the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam. The Mavs, who stand 5th in the Western Conference with a 30-23 record, have remained capable under first-time head coach Jason Kidd.

With the trade deadline approaching, it seems that Dallas is eager to move a few pieces here and there to give their team a better shape. According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, Kidd and Nico Harrison may be trying to bring Siakam over to Dallas. In his report, Moore wrote:

"The Dallas Mavericks were shopping for a center for much of the season, but have shifted in recent days to pursuing a power forward. Kristaps Porzingis’ revival this season has made Dallas focus on a stretch four to play next to Porzingis. They’ve re-entered the talks for Collins and have made calls about Siakam."

He continued: "However, two outside executives said they doubted Dallas would be able to make any significant addition at the deadline.”They just don’t have the assets,” one executive remarked."

Dallas Mavericks need a reliable center urgently

The Dallas Mavericks aren't the best team in the league by a long shot. Although they have great defense, their defense is rated fifth in the entire league, their offense needs an urgent boost.

There are currently five players on the Mavericks' roster who are averaging 10+ points per game. Of those five, only one is a true big man - Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has continued to play impressively despite being injury prone. At 7'3", he brings an obvious size advantage to his team and is a capable scorer from multiple regions.

The 26-year-old power forward is currently averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. There is no denying his ability on both ends, however, if the Mavs desire to be true title contenders, they need a reliable center.

Dallas cannot continue to give Maxi Klebber and Dwight Powell most minutes inside the paint. They aren't the worst centers in the league, but they aren't, at the moment, full of championship pedigree.

“Several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and others, are expected to have interest in trading for McCollum” Executives around the league believe the Trail Blazers will move CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason, per @MikeAScotto “Several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and others, are expected to have interest in trading for McCollum” Executives around the league believe the Trail Blazers will move CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason, per @MikeAScotto “Several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and others, are expected to have interest in trading for McCollum” https://t.co/hHf2nvtkqr

Pascal Siakam, on the other hand, has already won a ring alongside Kawhi Leonard on a team that was the quintessential underdog. He can be clutch and he can be aggressive. The Raptors' starting center is currently averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

If these calls become a reality for the Dallas Mavericks, the trio of Luka Doncic, Porzingis and Siakam will be one of the most fearsome big 3 in the league. They will also have sufficient depth on the frontcourt. However, it is highly unlikely that Toronto will part ways with their star player so easily, especially with the rise of Fred VanVleet alongside Siakam.

