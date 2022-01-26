NBA Trade Rumors: Former NBA champion reportedly 'tied to' Utah Jazz, would see him switch from Sacramento Kings ahead of trade deadline

One of the latest NBA trade rumors suggests that Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings might soon be seen in Utah Jazz colors. For the Jazz, who have lost eight of their last 10 games while dealing with various injuries, Barnes is an added asset who can be a good defender and wing scorer.

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline inching closer, Utah needs to move quickly if they wish to acquire the Kings player. Sam Amick, a senior writer with The Athletic, while on the "Trade Deadline Rumor Roundup" podcast linked Barnes with the Jazz:

"Harrison Barnes is another name I have heard tied to Utah."

How viable is the Harrison Barnes to Utah Jazz trade?

Rumors, until confirmed, are merely rumors. While Amick is a senior writer with a lot of connections, there is always the possibility of a deal falling off.

But with the rumor ripe, here's an assessment of how viable the trade seems.

There is no denying Barnes is having a strong season. He is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while landing 40.6% of his three-point attempts. His size and ability would also come in handy for Utah on the defensive end.

With him, the Jazz will have two forwards not only capable of snatching rebounds but landing bombs from downtown. While Rudy Gay, Royce O'Neal and Joe Ingles may be good as rotation players, Barnes will elevate the level of Utah's starting five.

It will also ensure that during times when one or two of the scorers are injured or unable to play, the team doesn't completely collapse like it did in the last 10 games.

Furthermore, Utah is fourth in the Western Conference. As soon as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell return, they will start winning again. It is almost certain that Quin Snyder's team will make it to another playoffs. However, the pressure of a seven-game series is not the same as the pressure of the regular season.

Although Utah has reached the playoffs the past five seasons, they haven't gotten past the conference semifinals (three times). They desperately need another balanced forward who can become the final pillar needed for Utah to move closer to a championship. Barnes played for the Golden State Warriors when they won the 2015 NBA championship.

Another reason why Barnes may end up in is Sacramento's recent declaration that they will build their team around De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. To do so, the Kings will need funds, draft rights and players who could be a part of the process. Barnes is simply an asset to benefit from in realizing this long-term goal.

