NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets to entertain offers for talented big Christian Wood

Emerging NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Houston Rockets might be interested in entertaining offers for Christian Wood. In all honesty, the Rockets are perhaps having one of the worst seasons in their history. They are currently 4-16 and are hurtling towards the lottery once again.

Although Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun may very well lead the club to the playoffs in the future, the Houston Rockets are as far from winning a ring as possible at this point in time.

Christian Wood, who is currently the team's best player and in his sixth year, would benefit a playoff contender more than he would Houston.

As per Kevin O'Connor of Ringer, Wood will receive trade interest and the Houston Rockets will be ready to entertain offers. In his article dated November 29th, O'Connor wrote:

"There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers."

Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him, but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets," he added.

What would the Houston Rockets do if Christian Wood is traded?

Christian Wood, as far as centers go, is an exceptional player at what he does. Despite being smaller than most centers, he does a phenomenal job in the paint at both ends of the floor. In the last three games, Wood has averaged a whooping 15.66 rebounds and 24.33 points per game. His season averages aren't too bad either. He is averaging 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per game.

There is absolutely no doubt that Wood would be a great addition to any squad in the league. For O'Connor to claim that he would be a better fit for a team with playoff hopes instead of the Houston Rockets is harsh but true. In fact, as a team in the process of rebuilding, Houston could benefit from trading Christian Wood.

Tilman Fertitta and Stephen Silas could build a team around Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Green and Sengun have both shown immense potential this season and could very well become the franchise's faces moving forward. A trade for Wood could possibly bring a player better suited for the Houston Rockets in the longer run.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, John Wall reached out to the Rockets to inform them of his desire to return to court. If everything goes as expected, Wall may very well rejoin Green, Wood and Sengun on the floor. This might just kickstart Houston's failing season, although the tanking Rockets are probably happy with how things are going right now.

