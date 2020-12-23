NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden under investigation by the Houston Rockets and the league for defying COVID protocols

James Harden has been the subject of many NBA Trade Rumors recently. The 2020-21 NBA season has begun but the future of the 2018 league MVP is still uncertain. Constant news updates are developing with regards to this situation and the latest info is that the Houston Rockets star may be ruled out of the first few games of the season.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden possibly ruled out of the first few games as tensions rise in the Houston Rockets

James Harden

A video of James Harden at a strip club surfaced recently on social media and the NBA is investigating if the video is recent enough to violate COVID-19 protocols.

The video of James Harden at the strip club



(Via @BSO ) pic.twitter.com/4LHIthYhxH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 23, 2020

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Houston Rockets are working with the NBA to verify the authenticity of the video in question. If the clip is found to be recent, James Harden would be ruled out the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

From the NBA health and safety protocols: Failure or refusal to comply with the protocols may subject players and team staff to disciplinary action by the NBA or his or her team which may include a warning, fine, and/or suspension. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

As mentioned by Tim MacMahon, James Harden and the Houston Rockets might be facing a fine or suspension and that certainly doesn't help the tense situation in Houston.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden's suspension might make matters worse

James Harden

Advertisement

According to several NBA Trade Rumors surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets, the situation in the locker room isn't healthy.

On the first day of training camp, reports emerged that James Harden would be getting his own private jet to fly to parties between games. His recent altercation with a teammate has made matters worse for the All-Star shooting guard.

The Athletic reported earlier this week:

"Harden and rookie Jae’Sean Tate had a heated exchange during Monday’s practice, culminating in Harden throwing the ball in Tate’s direction."

The Athletic also reported that league executives aren't fond of James Harden and that there isn't much demand for the three-time scoring champion. When Harden was asked how he felt about his situation in Houston, he refused to answer the question. His apparent suspension might be all the ammunition the Houston Rockets need to stop listening to his demands.

As the tensions surrounding James Harden continue to increase, we may not see him get traded after all.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: League execs indicate James Harden might not be as valuable as previously thought