NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday eyed by $3.7 billion Western Conference team after Celtics’ playoff flop

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is the subject of recent trade rumors. According to a Friday report by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the two-time champion is being eyed by the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings, valued at $3.7 billion by Forbes, need a point guard after they traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. The Kings' GM Scott Perry has been a fan of Jrue Holiday since his time with the New York Knicks.

"Jrue Holiday is a veteran player the Sacramento Kings have interest in, sources said. Whether or not Holiday is made available in trade talks by Boston is the ultimate question," Brett Siegel wrote for ClutchPoints.

The Celtics, after failing to retain their 2024 title, might trade Holiday to lower their payroll, which could exceed $500 million next season. To move Holiday, a three-team trade that involves the Celtics, Kings and Atlanta Hawks has been proposed.

In the proposed trade, the Kings will receive Holiday, Jordan Walsh and a 2025 first-round pick (28th overall). The Celtics, in return, will get Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Dominick Barlow and a 2027 second-round pick, while the Hawks will receive Jonas Valančiūnas and Sam Hauser.

The Kings' interest in Holiday signals an intent to win now. However, it would require a gamble on the short term given Holiday's advancing age (34) and his declining impact on the offensive end with his experience and championship-winning mentality a plus.

Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Celtics. He'll make $32.4 million next season and has $104.4 million owed through 2027-28, per Spotrac.

Celtics will need to add incentives in any Jrue Holiday trade, NBA executives say

Jrue Holiday's trade away from the Boston Celtics is gaining a lot of traction. While it appears that the 2024 league champions might be willing to trade their prized guard, some unnamed league executives believe that incentives need to be added to sweeten the pot, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

According to Fischer, the incentive might be draft pick compensation in order to get teams to take him in. He also noted that the C's might trade Holiday in order for them to have a better position in the luxury tax, and trading Holiday would help get them under the second apron.

The Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

