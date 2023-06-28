NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks planning to add another Villanova alum to play alongside Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

The New York Knicks are looking to bolster their roster after losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat this past season. Although the Heat's improbable run was one that stunned much of the NBA, Tom Thibodeau's Knicks are eager to not get caught in the same position next season.

As a result, the team is reportedly eyeing Donte DiVincenzo, who has mutual interest in joining the Knicks. One of the key factors that could be playing into DiVincenzo's decision is fellow Villanova alum Josh Hart, who is faced with a player option.

Although the expectation was that Hart would opt-out of his deal before then hitting free agency, he and the Knicks have extended the deadline for his decision. Given that, it sounds as though the team is working behind the scenes in order to entice him to opt in to his $13 million deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For DiVincenzo, Hart wouldn't be the only Villanova alumni he would be joining in New York. Jalen Brunson, who proved that he has what it takes to be the team's primary option also plays under coach Thibodeau as well.

According to reports from SNY, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons all find themselves jockeying for DiVincenzo. Since the 2021 NBA champ opted out of his contract in Golden State, there has been a lot of interest around the league.

Donte DiVincenzo - Milwaukee Bucks

Looking at Donte DiVincenzo's stats with the Warriors and how he could help the Knicks

Last season, Donte DiVincenzo saw his production drop slightly during his first season with the Warriors. After being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February of 2022 in a trade that saw Serge Ibaka land in Milwaukee, DiVincenzo then signed a two-year deal with the Warriors last offseason.

In Golden State, he started in 36 games for the franchise, while appearing in a total of 72 during the 2022-23 season. During that time, he averaged 26.3 minutes per game, a number similar to his previous years with the Bucks.

Despite seeing his points per game average drop to 9.4ppg, DiVincenzo made the most of his opportunities, averaging a career-high 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Donte DiVincenzo - Golden State Warriors

(Suggested Reading: NBA fans react to Moriah Mills announcing pregnancy)

As an impressive 3-and-D player, DiVincenzo had a big impact for the Warriors, even if the team came up short in its quest for back-to-back titles. Back in March, Steve Kerr spoke on the record with NBC Sports where he stated the team desperately wanted to retain DiVincenzo:

"The whole idea was to rebuild his own place in the league. He had a great start in Milwaukee and then the injuries the last couple of years set him back. This has been a wildly successful year for Donte, re-establishing his place in the league, re-establishing his value. Obviously we hope we can keep him.

"We desperately want to keep him. I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”

Given his success in Golden State, it's no wonder the Knicks want to sign him.

(Suggested Reading: NBA fans react to Dennis Rodman walking in Houston Pride Parade)

Poll : 0 votes