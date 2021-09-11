NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers trading Marc Gasol and 2nd round pick to Memphis Grizzlies

Marc Gasol joined the LA Lakers to add to the experience of the team. But after just one year, the former Defensive Player of the Year has made his way out of Staples Center as he was traded by the LA Lakers to his former team Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spanish national has been traded to the Grizzlies along with a 2024 second-round pick and cash to avail the draft rights of Wang Zhelin.

The Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, sources tell ESPN. Deal saves Lakers $10M. Gasol and Grizzlies will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain w/ family. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2021

The arrival of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan automatically meant that Marc Gasol's place in LA Lakers was in jeopardy. The three time All-Star in his brief spell, averaged 5.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 2.1 APG. He lost his starting time to Andre Drummond, who was brought into the team as a free agent.

Marc Gasol was under a one year $2.7 million contract. His exemption has helped the Lakers save $ 10 million, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski. His move to the Grizzlies will, however, soon be waived off as he plans to move to Spain to spend more time with his family.

The Lakers signed two former All-Star centers this offseason -- Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan -- for franchise's frontcourt. Gasol has a one-year, $2.7M that multiplies with Lakers luxury tax. Gasol, 36, is three-time All-Star, an NBA Defensive Player of Year and NBA champion. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2021

Marc Gasol started and ended his stellar career in the NBA with the LA Lakers

Marc Gasol was drafted 48th overall by the LA Lakers in 2007. However, just like today, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade package that included his brother Pau Gasol. From there on, he never looked back. He took the baton from his brother and went on to become a sensation there.

He led the team in some inspirational playoff runs. The team defeated Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012-13 NBA Playoff Conference semis. However, they fell to the mighty Spurs team who swept them 4-0 to advance into the finals.

He won Defensive Player of the Year because of his brilliance that season. Marc Gasol recorded the second highest points and highest blocks for the Grizzlies before moving to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, where he won his first NBA Championship.

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors - Game One

Gasol was a starter for the team and helped the team overcome the likes of the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to bring the first NBA title for a Canadian team. He moved to the Lakers for the 2020-21 season. After starting a few games, he fell out of favor and became the third option center for the LA Lakers.

Also Read

Marc Gasol played 88 minutes for the LA Lakers in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. The Spaniard averaged 5.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.0 APG in their first round exit His 11 year spell in the league has been absolutely amazing and he will definitely be remembered as one of the best Spaniards to play in the NBA right alongside his brother Pau Gasol.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar