NBA trade rumors: LA Lakers targeting 2 role players from Bulls over Zach Lavine

LA Lakers are rumored to be more invested in acquiring DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso than Zach LaVine, as reported by Josh Buha from The Athletic amid the trade rumors revolving around the Chicago Bulls.

While the Bulls are reportedly planning to break their roster to start their reconstruction, it was Zach LaVine whom the Lakers were reported to be frontrunners in acquiring. However, with reports of disinterest from several teams, LA seems to have joined the group as well.

Interest in acquiring DeRozan and Caruso could possibly be due to multiple reasons. Both players would cost less to the Lakers than trading for LaVine and the team wouldn't have to give away their crucial package to acquire either of them.

Moreover, DeRozan is a Los Angeles native and it would be easier for him to settle with the team. Additionally, the Lakers are in dire need of a scorer on their roster, and DeRozan would be a perfect fit for that.

Caruso, on the other hand, has already played for the Lakers in the past and shares great relationships with both the superstars on the team.

As per his contract, Caruso will make $9.5 million with the Bulls this year. Meanwhile, DeRozan is in the last year of his three-year $81.9 million contract. He is averaging 21.3 points per game, which would be perfectly suitable for the Lakers.

Lakers not ready to include Austin Reaves in trade talks

As always the Lakers are in the news yet again for trade linkings this season. Amid trade rumors that had made the Lakers frontrunners acquire LaVine, reports say that the Lakers are not interested in trading away Austin Reaves.

Dave McMenamin told Zach Lowe on the “Lowe Post” podcast that the Lakers are including Reaves’ name in the trade. For one, Reaves and LaVine’s deals are tens of millions apart, which doesn’t make the trade possible as they would have to give more.

Additionally, Reaves has shown exponential growth in the last two seasons and comes out as the third option for the Lakers on offense behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He has become an immeasurable asset for the Lakers, counting from last season's playoffs.

Whether the Lakers make a trade for LaVine, DeRozan or Caruso, it is highly unlikely that Austin Reaves would even be a part of the conversation.