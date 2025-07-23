NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers suffer massive blow as $18,483,220 sniper's value sinks after flop show on big stage

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:46 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers suffer massive blow as $18,483,220 Dalton Knecht's value sinks after flop show on big stage. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers officially announced the signing of Marcus Smart on Tuesday, continuing to bolster their roster after bringing in Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. There have also been trade rumors involving rookie Dalton Knecht, who’s on a four-year, $18,483,220 deal, as the Lakers look to add even more firepower.

However, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the team's hopes of using Knecht as a valuable trade asset have taken a major hit. In a recent podcast episode, Buha reported that Knecht’s trade stock plummeted following a disappointing performance in the NBA Summer League.

His poor shooting and lackluster overall showing have led many teams to no longer view him as a first-round caliber player. The Lakers selected the former Tennessee sharpshooter with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dalton Knecht had a disappointing showing in the 2025 NBA Summer League. Not only did he struggle with efficiency, but he also failed to showcase the full range of his skill set, missing a key opportunity to boost his stock.

In three games, Knecht averaged just 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Most concerning was his shooting as he connected on only 27.9% of his field goal attempts, including just 23.8% from 3-point range.

Lakers fans react to latest report on Dalton Knecht

Social media erupted on Tuesday following Jovan Buha’s report on Dalton Knecht, with Lakers fans voicing strong opinions as they eagerly await a potential trade from the front office.

Interestingly, Knecht had already been traded earlier this year when the Lakers included him in a deal for Mark Williams. However, the sharpshooter returned to the team after the trade was rescinded.

