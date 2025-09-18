The LA Lakers' pursuit of Andrew Wiggins has reportedly come to a standstill. Numerous reports revealed the Purple and Gold's interest in landing Wiggins, who is set to earn $28,223,215 during the 2025-26 season, via a blockbuster trade to bolster their roster around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.Some reports even suggested that the Miami Heat were seeking a future first-round pick attached to any potential trade deal for the one-time NBA champion. However, according to the latest report from NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Heat are currently not interested in trading Wiggins and are not involved in any discussions regarding a potential deal with the Lakers.Siegel reported that the Heat have decided to start the upcoming season with Wiggins on the roster. Miami hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of parting ways with the former No. 1 pick before the February 2026 trade deadline, but the front office’s decision to keep Wiggins likely stems from not receiving a desirable return.The Heat have reportedly set a very high price tag on Wiggins. While a franchise like the Lakers has the necessary assets to convince Miami, Rob Pelinka-led Lakers’ management isn’t ready to pay a huge price to acquire him.That said, much can change between now and February 2026. Wiggins’ skill set would fit extremely well alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. With the Lakers, Wiggins would likely be matched up against the fourth-best defender on the opposing team and tasked with guarding their top player on a nightly basis.Lakers fans react to Andrew Wiggins newsSocial media erupted as soon as Brett Siegel reported that the Lakers' push to trade for Andrew Wiggins had fallen through. Lakers fans, in particular, flooded the internet, making their feelings crystal clear about the latest development in the team’s pursuit of Wiggins.A fan commented:Coach🧪📋 @LALdeskLINKI hate pat Riley😤Commented another:𝙅𝙅 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚⚡️ @RedickGotNextLINKPAT RILEY IS GOING TO HELLA fan said:²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGameLINKPat Riley a b*tchWrote another:WelchGod23 🍇 @HoodieBandemicLINKdw he's a laker by februaryMeanwhile, the Lakers are set to host their media day on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PST at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. The franchise will begin training camp on Sept. 30 and the team’s first of six preseason games will take place on Oct. 3 against the Phoenix Suns.